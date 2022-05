A story in the The New York Times about Black students in Buffalo Public Schools struggling to process the mass shooting in Buffalo referenced a report led by Henry-Louis Taylor, Jr., called “The Harder We Run: The State of Black Buffalo in 1990 and The Present,” which details racial segregation in Buffalo. It found that living conditions for Black residents of the city, across measures of health, housing, income and education, had improved little and in some cases had declined over the last 30 years. “The school doesn’t know how to accommodate for any of that,” said Taylor.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO