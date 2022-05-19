County, Millington continue to negotiate school deal

CHESTERTOWN — There was a lot of back-and-forth, but no real movement on the former Millington Elementary School property at Tuesday’s Kent County Commissioners meeting.

The Town of Millington presented the commissioners with an offer to purchase the property for $1. A motion made by Commissioner Ron Fithian to accept the offer failed without a second.

Millington would like to convert the old school building into affordable housing for seniors and provide rental space for nonprofits, as well as build a community center.

The county officially took ownership of the property in May 2019, nearly two years after MES was shuttered as part of the school consolidation and was declared surplus.

“It will be a huge benefit, certainly to the Millington area, but the concept is a huge benefit to the county. It would be a service that the county would have that the county really wouldn’t have to pay for because it would primarily be on the back of the town to make this happen,” said Millington Mayor Kevin Hemstock. “Not only would we be taking this (property) over, but we’d be taking the burden of the cost of (maintaining) the building off the county.”

He said that if the town was unable to make the project work in five years, then the property would be returned to the county.

Commission President Tom Mason said that he had received a phone call earlier in the day from Frank Hodgetts of Home Partnership Inc., an organization that works to bring affordable homeownership to communities. He is working with Millington on the affordable senior housing project.

Mason said that Hodgetts told him that for the project to work, the town needed to get the former elementary school property for between $500,000 and $800,000.

Mason said that he was led to believe after his conversation with Hodgetts that grants were available to cover the cost of acquiring the property.

“All three of us think it’s a good project, it’s just that we could never get to how are we going to make this work for the good of the whole county. It’s my opinion that this property was bought by the taxpayers of Kent County, and those in Millington, but I personally don’t think it’s fair to give this property away for a dollar,” said Mason. “If the principal in this, who is going to make this happen, is saying somewhere between $500,000 to $800,000 is doable then why isn’t that a figure we’re talking about?”

Hemstock said that he wasn’t part of the conversation between Hodgetts and Mason, and he couldn’t comment on what was said. He said he didn’t know where Hodgetts got the figures from, whether it be from grants, loans, or a combination of the two, but “the simple matter of the fact is that the town can’t be on the hook for $500,000.”

Mason said he was willing to put it in writing that no money is exchanged between the county and town until the grant has been awarded.

“Frank seems to feel that this grant will happen, and he has experience with this and if he says it will go through then I believe him,” said Mason.

Commissioner Bob Jacob said that he asked the town to come to the county with an offer, and if the offer needed to be $1 to move the project forward then he was willing to let the property go for $1.

“But then I find out from Frank that it could go for $500,000. I wouldn’t be a good steward of the taxpayers’ money if I just left $500,000 on the table. If the grant doesn’t go through then we can give the town the property for $1,” he said.

Hemstock said he had concerns about the cost of buying the property using up all the grant money awarded to the town for the project. He said if the grant was $1 million, as an example, and the town spends half of that to buy the property, that doesn’t leave it with much to complete the project.

“I’m afraid if we don’t do something tonight, I suspect this project will languish. We’ve been going back-and-forth with the county and the state for years. What we propose is to do something with the property instead of letting it sit there,” he said.

Millington Town Manager Jo Manning said that when Hodgetts talks about the cost of acquiring the property being “doable at this price, he’s looking at the total package for the project, including grants and loans. He’s saying if you can get the property for this price then your rent is going to be this, and if you go over this price then the project isn’t viable. He’s talking about the total cost of the project, not just the acquisition.”

Fithian said the county gave half of the property away to the Millington Lions Club for use as a ball field and he didn’t understand why the county couldn’t do the same with the remaining property.

“This thing has been going on for a lot of years … and we don’t seem to be able to come to any kind of consensus. … President Mason is right; the people of Kent County did buy and pay for this property and the best use I can think of is to put it back in the hands of the people of Kent County and let it serve its purpose as senior apartments,” Fithian said.

“I’m willing to give you the other half of it and allow you to move forward in an attempt to put this project together,” he told the Millington officials.

Fithian made a motion to sell the property to the town for $1 for a term of five years; if the project fails, then ownership reverts to the county.

The motion failed for lack of a second.

Jacob said he wanted to get some clarification from Hodgetts before making any final decisions.

“I think this week we find out what Frank has to say. The way I see it there are only two paths forward, whether it’s yours for $500,000 or yours for $1. We can probably figure this out in a week,” he said.

Hemstock said he too would like to get Hodgetts’ input.

Hemstock said he understood the commissioners were just doing their job and looking out for the interest of the taxpayers, but he and the Millington council members are very frustrated.

“We’ve been working on this for a decade and every time it seems to move forward, we hit a brick wall and so far, the county has been the brick wall,” he said.

The commissioners expect to make a decision about the sale of the former elementary school to Millington at next week’s meeting.