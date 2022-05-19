ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County News

County, Millington continue to negotiate school deal

By By MELISSA MCINTIRE Special to the Kent County News
Kent County News
Kent County News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n8czm_0fjdYI3G00

CHESTERTOWN — There was a lot of back-and-forth, but no real movement on the former Millington Elementary School property at Tuesday’s Kent County Commissioners meeting.

The Town of Millington presented the commissioners with an offer to purchase the property for $1. A motion made by Commissioner Ron Fithian to accept the offer failed without a second.

Millington would like to convert the old school building into affordable housing for seniors and provide rental space for nonprofits, as well as build a community center.

The county officially took ownership of the property in May 2019, nearly two years after MES was shuttered as part of the school consolidation and was declared surplus.

“It will be a huge benefit, certainly to the Millington area, but the concept is a huge benefit to the county. It would be a service that the county would have that the county really wouldn’t have to pay for because it would primarily be on the back of the town to make this happen,” said Millington Mayor Kevin Hemstock. “Not only would we be taking this (property) over, but we’d be taking the burden of the cost of (maintaining) the building off the county.”

He said that if the town was unable to make the project work in five years, then the property would be returned to the county.

Commission President Tom Mason said that he had received a phone call earlier in the day from Frank Hodgetts of Home Partnership Inc., an organization that works to bring affordable homeownership to communities. He is working with Millington on the affordable senior housing project.

Mason said that Hodgetts told him that for the project to work, the town needed to get the former elementary school property for between $500,000 and $800,000.

Mason said that he was led to believe after his conversation with Hodgetts that grants were available to cover the cost of acquiring the property.

“All three of us think it’s a good project, it’s just that we could never get to how are we going to make this work for the good of the whole county. It’s my opinion that this property was bought by the taxpayers of Kent County, and those in Millington, but I personally don’t think it’s fair to give this property away for a dollar,” said Mason. “If the principal in this, who is going to make this happen, is saying somewhere between $500,000 to $800,000 is doable then why isn’t that a figure we’re talking about?”

Hemstock said that he wasn’t part of the conversation between Hodgetts and Mason, and he couldn’t comment on what was said. He said he didn’t know where Hodgetts got the figures from, whether it be from grants, loans, or a combination of the two, but “the simple matter of the fact is that the town can’t be on the hook for $500,000.”

Mason said he was willing to put it in writing that no money is exchanged between the county and town until the grant has been awarded.

“Frank seems to feel that this grant will happen, and he has experience with this and if he says it will go through then I believe him,” said Mason.

Commissioner Bob Jacob said that he asked the town to come to the county with an offer, and if the offer needed to be $1 to move the project forward then he was willing to let the property go for $1.

“But then I find out from Frank that it could go for $500,000. I wouldn’t be a good steward of the taxpayers’ money if I just left $500,000 on the table. If the grant doesn’t go through then we can give the town the property for $1,” he said.

Hemstock said he had concerns about the cost of buying the property using up all the grant money awarded to the town for the project. He said if the grant was $1 million, as an example, and the town spends half of that to buy the property, that doesn’t leave it with much to complete the project.

“I’m afraid if we don’t do something tonight, I suspect this project will languish. We’ve been going back-and-forth with the county and the state for years. What we propose is to do something with the property instead of letting it sit there,” he said.

Millington Town Manager Jo Manning said that when Hodgetts talks about the cost of acquiring the property being “doable at this price, he’s looking at the total package for the project, including grants and loans. He’s saying if you can get the property for this price then your rent is going to be this, and if you go over this price then the project isn’t viable. He’s talking about the total cost of the project, not just the acquisition.”

Fithian said the county gave half of the property away to the Millington Lions Club for use as a ball field and he didn’t understand why the county couldn’t do the same with the remaining property.

“This thing has been going on for a lot of years … and we don’t seem to be able to come to any kind of consensus. … President Mason is right; the people of Kent County did buy and pay for this property and the best use I can think of is to put it back in the hands of the people of Kent County and let it serve its purpose as senior apartments,” Fithian said.

“I’m willing to give you the other half of it and allow you to move forward in an attempt to put this project together,” he told the Millington officials.

Fithian made a motion to sell the property to the town for $1 for a term of five years; if the project fails, then ownership reverts to the county.

The motion failed for lack of a second.

Jacob said he wanted to get some clarification from Hodgetts before making any final decisions.

“I think this week we find out what Frank has to say. The way I see it there are only two paths forward, whether it’s yours for $500,000 or yours for $1. We can probably figure this out in a week,” he said.

Hemstock said he too would like to get Hodgetts’ input.

Hemstock said he understood the commissioners were just doing their job and looking out for the interest of the taxpayers, but he and the Millington council members are very frustrated.

“We’ve been working on this for a decade and every time it seems to move forward, we hit a brick wall and so far, the county has been the brick wall,” he said.

The commissioners expect to make a decision about the sale of the former elementary school to Millington at next week’s meeting.

Comments / 0

Related
wfmd.com

Frederick County Health Dept. Urges Residents To Wear Masks Indoors

This is due to increased numbers of COVID-19 cases in the region. Frederick, Md (KM) Frederick County residents are encouraged to wear masks indoors to protect themselves from COVID-19 which continues to increase in the area. . The Health Department says the county has moved from low to medium when it comes to the COVID community level.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Mayor Brandon Scott Rode His Bike To Work. Here’s Why

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Friday marked the 25th annual Bike To Work Day in Baltimore. The city joined several others nationwide that are promoting cycling as a way to stay healthy and protect our environment. In honor of the occasion, Mayor Brandon Scott biked to City Hall on Friday morning. “I encourage residents to consider biking as a viable option commuting to work and wherever else you need to go,” he said. After arriving at City Hall, Scott held a news conference alongside city transportation staff and biking partners. The message? Whether you’re going to work, running errands or heading to the playground, consider biking there...
BALTIMORE, MD
WDEL 1150AM

Dover city offices to close Friday and Monday due to staff COVID outbreak

The City of Dover's offices will be closed Friday and Monday following an outbreak of COVID-19 amongst its staff. Mayor Robin Christiansen signed an Executive Declaration shutting down city facilities on May 20 and 23, but did not say how many people tested positive. Essential services will not be effected,...
DOVER, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Project#Affordable Housing#Senior Housing#Chestertown#The Town Of Millington#Home Partnership Inc
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland Natural Resources Police Award Officers for Achievement

The Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP) held its annual award ceremony to recognize the achievements made by conservation law enforcement officers in 2021. The annual event was held on May 14 at Anne Arundel Community College.  “It is important that we recognize and award the many contributions our officers make,” NRP Superintendent Col. Adrian Baker […]
MARYLAND STATE
US News and World Report

Chicken Barbecue Season Is Underway in Delaware

MILFORD, Del. (AP) — For many in Kent and Sussex counties, Delaware has two seasons — chicken barbecue season and not chicken barbecue season. In Milford, charcoal barbecue smoke filled the air on May 14, signaling that chicken barbecue season has begun for Milford Moose Family Center 2316.
MILFORD, DE
CBS Baltimore

Ocean City Designates Special Event Zone For Car Show

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As the temperature rises, so does the traffic on Ocean City roads with tourists heading for the beach. But travelers should beware of a Special Event Zone in place because of a motor event in the city. Ocean City will be designated a Special Event Zone starting Thursday through Sunday during the 31st annual Cruisin’ Ocean City car show The zone establishes reduced speed limits in the zone and increases fines for violations. The city said the legislation signed in 2020 allows for increased penalties for specific motor vehicle violations. Violators will face increased fines or, in some cases, arrest. The city said citizens should expect to see a large police presence as officers from multiple other agencies will be helping the Ocean City Police Department. They urge spectators to keep the sidewalks clear for pedestrian traffic and “should not incite the spinning of wheels or ‘burn-outs’ by motorists,” For more information on the Ocean City Special Event Zones, visit www.oceancitymd.gov/specialeventzone.  
OCEAN CITY, MD
echo-pilot.com

'I'm not a babysitter': People's Convoy ejected from Hagerstown Speedway after disbanding

The People's Convoy protesting government COVID mandates and other grievances disbanded and was ejected from the Hagerstown Speedway on Friday, two days after it returned. Speedway General Manager Lisa Plessinger said she asked the group to leave because of infighting over what to do next among the 100 or so people remaining after the organization officially shut down Friday afternoon.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WMDT.com

Pedestrian Ordinance now effective in Seaford

SEAFORD, Del.- In Seaford, officials are notifying visitors and residents of ordinance that just went into effect, it’s called the Pedestrian Ordinance. This will prohibit anyone from standing on any median within the city and also said pedestrians have to be 200 ft. back from the center of an intersection. We are told the idea is to keep people out of high crash area intersections and make the public safe, as they have seen a rise in pedestrian and car accidents. They also have seen an fatal pedestrian crashes.
SEAFORD, DE
Wbaltv.com

⚠ Severe storms leave behind damage in parts of Maryland

UPDATE (8:49 p.m.) -- The Severe Thunderstorm Watch is canceled. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. UPDATE (8:30 p.m.) -- Severe Thunderstorm Warning expires in...
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Evolving Annapolis Town Center adds 3 more big retailers

The repositioning of Annapolis Town Center, operated by Trademark Property Company, has signed on three more big national retail chains. Designer eyeglass chain Warby Parker will open a store there this summer. Pottery Barn opens later this year, as does a Williams Sonoma store. Renovations at Annapolis Town Center include...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Governor Hogan announces $198 million in small business relief

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan this week announced that the State of Maryland will deploy up to $198 million in federal small business relief through the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI). Maryland was the first state in the nation to submit its SSBCI deployment plan to the United States Treasury Department, and today was one of the first five states … Continue reading "Governor Hogan announces $198 million in small business relief" The post Governor Hogan announces $198 million in small business relief appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
NBC Washington

10+ Places to Swim Near DC If You Want to Avoid Bay Bridge Traffic

Summertime is heating up in the Washington, D.C., area, and that means it’s swimming season. While the beaches along the Atlantic Ocean are beautiful, traffic on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge can be a nightmare. Why spend your beach day battling gridlock?. Rivers, lakes and swimming holes throughout Maryland and...
TRAVEL
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Fugitive Taken Into Custody in Maryland

OXFORD, PA — A fugitive wanted on a Pennsylvania Governer’s Warrant has been extradited back to Chester County, Pennsylvania. According to authorities, on January 31, 2022, the Oxford Police obtained an arrest warrant for 39-year-old Tanya Minks in connection to a retail theft that occurred at a business on the 300 block of North Third Street in Oxford on January 8th.
streetsensemedia.org

DC Housing Authority launches waitlist update campaign

The District of Columbia Housing Authority (DCHA) is hoping to increase public housing opportunities for currently waitlisted families. To accomplish this, they are recommending that all qualifying families update their contact and household information within the next two months, according to a press release. This opportunity is only open to...
CBS Baltimore

Rabid Fox Found In Severna Park, Health Department Says

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A rabid Red Fox has been found near a residential community in Severna Park, and officials are looking for any residents who may have come into contact with the animal, the Anne Arundel County Health Department said. The fox was found on May 18 near the Chatham Hills Community and tested positive for rabies, the agency said. Anyone who may have come into contact with the fox near the intersection of Blackshire Road and Manning Court is asked to contact the health department by calling 410-222-7254 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or 443-481-3140 after business hours. Infected animals can spread rabies with a bite or a scratch, or through their saliva if it gets into another animal’s eyes, nose, mouth or open cut. Rabies is potentially fatal but can be treated with injections.
SEVERNA PARK, MD
Ocean City Today

Agreements approved for Ocean City Air Show, Jellyfish Fest

Details allow for sale of food, drinks, merchandise. The upcoming Jellyfish Festival and Ocean City Air Show are officially cleared to sell food, drinks and merchandise. City Council members approved franchise agreements with the organizers of both events at a meeting this week. The organizers of the Jellyfish Festival, set...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Kent County News

Kent County News

Kent County, MD
105
Followers
163
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Kent County News is a weekly newspaper published in Chestertown, Maryland. The paper is published once a week on Thursday.

 https://www.myeasternshoremd.com/kent_county_news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy