ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamden, CT

Budgeters Barely Beat The Clock

By Nora Grace-Flood
New Haven Independent
New Haven Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09n1Em_0fjdXphg00
Council members' anxiety begins to show as midnight approaches.

It was 60 seconds until midnight. A half-mill tax cut hung in the balance.

That was the challenge facing Hamden’s Legislative Council late Tuesday night at its final chance to amend and approve a new fiscal year town operating budget.

If the council didn’t vote to pass its amended budget before the clock struck 12 a.m., gone would be their carefully crafted financial edits, the results of least 50 hours spent scrimping and saving. The town would by default adopt Mayor Lauren Garrett’s original budget for 2023 — a controversial outline of anticipated expenditures and revenue featuring a tax hike of 3.68 mills.

With just seconds to spare, the council did finalize and pass the amended budget, capping a six-hour meeting that involved heated shouting, Covid-19-induced coughing, a last-minute live ordinance drafting, a verbal 11th-hour aside from the town attorney that the council members were not ​“going to make it in time,” and the resignation of a representative.

The result of the multi-month process: Hamden’s new mill rate for fiscal year 2023 would be fixed at 55.48 mills, 0.64 mills less than Garrett’s suggested rate. Garrett has until June 1 to decide whether to sign the budget or veto it.

The council achieved that reduction by increasing Garrett’s revenue projections by $1,437,287 and decreasing expenses across departments by around $2,671,625, while also supplementing other areas of Garrett’s budget by roughly $612,263.

Here are some of the cost cutting measures the council took to arrive at that figure:

  • Flat funding the Board of Education, taking back $605,075.
  • Lowering community contributions to youth sports by $7,000.
  • Shrinking library expenditures by $4,100.
  • Extracting $40,000 from the Economic Development Department’s consulting budget.
  • Cutting the Police Department’s budget by $508,906.
  • Cutting the budget for anticipated community projects and events by $30,000 (no fireworks this year, the administration reported.)
  • Lowering the Finance Department’s budget by $215,000, which includes lowering the amount of cash dedicated to equipment maintenance and ​“unforeseen emergency expenditures,” among other things.
  • Removing a job post from the mayor’s office preserve $100,000.
  • Reducing technology costs by another $11,117.
  • Lowering anticipated medical expenses by $827,427.
  • Extracting $35,000 set aside for the Legislative Council.

And here are some of the added expenditures:

  • Spending an additional $50,000 on mental health resources.
  • Adding $138,000 for anticipated town costs for gasoline and fuel.
  • Boosting community and youth services by $63,652.85
  • Creating new jobs within the assessor’s office, in total adding $37,109.94 to the budget (factoring other cuts within the same office to offset that new salary).

The most heavily debated decisions made this budget season included a vote to flat-fund the Board of Education (read more about the implications of that vote in the New Haven Register here); and to cut the police department’s budget by over $500,000, a move which included stripping the department of three jobs: A deputy chief spot as well as a vacant sergeant and a vacant detective position. The council also voted to transition responsibility for traffic oversight from the police department to the engineering department.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jz0Q3_0fjdXphg00
Nora Grace-Flood Photo Senior citizen homeowners protesting the tax hike earlier this month.

The council’s three Republicans all voted against adoption of the new budget (though Lesley DeNardis’ voice went uncounted, as she was not present on Zoom at the time of the final vote). Councilwoman Betty Wetmore denounced her colleagues and the administration for failing to provide taxpayers with financial relief.

“I was really disappointed in this budget,” she said right after the council ferried the document over the 11:59 p.m. finish line.

“I can’t believe what they did with the police department,” Wetmore added, then saying: ​“I thought this new administration was gonna try to save taxpayers money. Instead they added several new positions, some of them with benefits.”

“I don’t understand. That’s all I have to say.”

This is my last council meeting. I will be resigning,” Marjorie Bonadies told her colleagues. Bonadies earlier this week told the Independent that she will retire to move to the conservative-led town of North Branford where taxes are lower/

Democrat Sarah Gallagher also voted against the budget, saying she wanted to see more funding for education and youth. The remaining present Democrats voted to move the edited budget forward.

Council member Abdul Osmanu, who is currently serving his first term, noted the years of fiscal mismanagement that he said forced Hamden to up its mill rate this year.

“We’re facing generational debt that is the responsibility and fault of mistakes that were made long before I was even born. We bear the responsibility to make the best fiscal decisions, some of them difficult that I would ridicule myself as a citizen of this town. But that’s truly the reality of where we’ve been,” said Osmanu, who is 20 years old.

“I think we can all agree that we are unhappy with parts of this budget, and we are definitely not thrilled about how rushed the past few hours were,” Councilman Cory O’Brien said. ​“But it’s a better budget for all of your hard work, and this is the first honest budget in the town’s past 30 years. At least it’s honest and not bullshitting the residents. I’m happy and proud to vote for that even though I’m not proud where we’re at in terms of the mill rate.”

“This is probably the least painful budget I’ve ever done,” Councilperson Justin Farmer said with a laugh. ​“Budgets are moral documents, and we have an imperative over the next year to start on the budget earlier.”

Councilwoman Katie Kiely, a teacher in Hamden Public Schools, agreed with O’Brien: ​“The thing I’m most proud of is the truth in this budget and the reasonableness.”

But, she added before Council President Dominique Baez finally turned off the Zoom call: ​“Everybody knows my feelings on the Board of Ed budget. I think we have many alternatives … but mental health services went largely unchecked.”

Kiely put out a call for future funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to go towards supporting family support services in southern Hamden.

In the coming months, Kiely said, she hopes to see public hearings regarding how the town can use their available ARPA funds.

She concluded with a public plea to residents: ​“The students, the teachers, the families — we need to show up for them. Please show up to say where the money should go!”

Comments / 2

Related
New Haven Independent

3‑Time Republican Alder Candidate OK’d For City Plan Commission

A three-time Republican candidate for alder and current Westville community management team chair has been approved as the newest member of the City Plan Commission. That approval came in the form of a vote at Monday night’s latest regular bimonthly meeting of the full Board of Alders. The meeting took place in person in the Aldermanic Chamber on the second floor of City Hall.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Jacobson Tapped As Next Police Chief

After a nationwide search, Mayor Justin Elicker has reached within the police department for a new chief, selecting Karl Jacobson to be the city’s next top cop. The mayor made that announcement Monday morning during a press conference on the second floor of City Hall. Standing alongside Jacobson, Acting...
NEW HAVEN, CT
zip06.com

Demanding of the Keys in Branford

The Second Company Governor’s Foot Guard commemorated the 247th anniversary of Powder House Day on May 14 on the Branford Green. The Demanding of the Keys ceremony took place at the Town Hall at 11 a.m. with military review.
BRANFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Branford, CT
City
Hamden, CT
Hamden, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
New Haven Independent

Warehouses On Rise At Former Factory Site

Two concrete emblems of the delivery economy are taking shape atop a site of New Haven’s manufacturing past. That active construction scene is located at 50 Ives Pl.. The nearly 4.4‑acre site sits on the eastern edge of Wooster Square, and is bounded by East Street, Chapel Street, South Wallace Street, and Ives Place.
NEW HAVEN, CT
themonroesun.com

Pond View luxury apartments to have elevators, 8 more units

MONROE, CT — The developer proposing upscale apartments at 127 Main St. agreed to include elevators to the approved conceptual plan by reducing the number of buildings from eight to seven. The Planning and Zoning Commission agreed to allow the change Thursday, as well as to the addition of...
MONROE, CT
New Haven Independent

Hamden Boosts Staff To Support Summer Programs

Hamden will get a head start on bolstering summer programming this year with the help of a two-part job reorganization, according to the town administration. On Monday night the Legislative Council approved a proposal put forth by Mayor Lauren Garrett to fund two arts-related government jobs despite controversy over budgetary procedure.
HAMDEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Operating Budget#Finance Department#Legislative Council
New Haven Independent

New Cross Principal Chosen

The Board of Education is scheduled to vote Monday night on a slate of new appointments and transfers, including the selection of John Tarka as the new principal of Wilbur Cross High School. If his appointment is approved as expected, Tarka will succeed Edith Johnson, who is moving into the...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Cross, DESK, LEAP, Fair Haven Health ​“Earmarked” For Expansion Help

Wilbur Cross High School and three leading nonprofits are ​“earmarked” to receive federal help with planned renovations and expansions. Cross and the three nonprofits — Downtown Evening Soup Kitchen (DESK), Fair Haven Community Health Care, and the youth rec and education program LEAP — made U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro’s ​“community project funding” list for the coming year.
New Haven Independent

Toni Harp Returns To City Hall For Good

Virtuous. A leader. Unique. A powerhouse. Poised. A quiet storm. Empathetic. Committed. Those were among the words that accompanied a joyous ceremonial unveiling and installation in City Hall of the official portrait of former Mayor Toni N. Harp. Dozens of community members joined city and state leaders at the Tuesday...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
New Haven Independent

'The Giggling Pig' Open For Business In Seymour

SEYMOUR – Dress for a mess!. That’s pretty much the calling card for a new children’s art studio downtown, The Giggling Pig, which held its official grand opening Friday (May 20). With wooden shelves overflowing with jars of glitter, finger paints, sequins, paintbrushes, blank canvasses, construction paper...
GreenwichTime

Seven People’s United bank branches in CT to close in August

M&T Bank has told Connecticut banking regulators it will close seven supermarket branches in August that are currently operating as People’s United locations. M&T officials notified the state Department of Banking of the closures last week, five weeks after its $8.3 billion acquisition of Bridgeport-based People’s United was completed. The seven Stop & Shop supermarket branches that will be closing on Aug. 12 are in Bristol, New Fairfield, Newtown, Norwalk, Pawcatuck, Vernon and Windsor.
New Haven Independent

Fair Rent Tackles Pet Fees, Retribution

Thanks to the Fair Rent Commission, Juana Valle and Salvador Jimenez won’t have to part with their family’s chihuahua — but they’ll still need to fight to stay in their home. They received that mixed result this week after bringing a dispute with their landlord to...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Gov. Lamont announces launch of new state Child Tax Rebate

Conn. (WTNH) — The state has 300,00 postcards going out in the mail Thursday notifying residents that they can qualify for up to $750, depending on how many children they have and claim on their taxes. This offers some tax relief for parents like Tracey Scott of Windsor, a stay at home grandma raising four […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Haven Independent

Top Hamden Republican Packs Her Bags

Hamden’s leading Republican official is bolting town, in search of lower taxes and redder colleagues. The elected official, Legislative Council member Marjorie Bonadies, said she plans on resigning her position in order to make that move. She is the council’s only Republican elected to represent a district. (The council includes two at-large spots reserved for members of minority parties.)
HAMDEN, CT
New Haven Independent

136-Unit Olive Street Tower OK’d

A planned new 14-story apartment tower won its final needed city approval — clearing the way for 136 one-bedroom apartments to be built atop a surface parking lot right next door to the State Street train station. Local land-use commissioners took that vote Wednesday night during the latest regular...
New Haven Independent

KDW Commits To August Primary

Two New Haveners will be on the Democratic primary ballot for state treasurer this summer — as Karen DuBois-Walton committed to staying in the race and continuing to challenge state party-endorsed candidate, and fellow Elm City resident, Erick Russell. DuBois-Walton, who has spent the past decade and a half...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Green Runs Again To Push Single-Payer

Justin Paglino is placing universal health care on the ballot again this November — with ranked-choice voting thrown into the mix. The two issues, he argued, are connected. Paglino is citing those issues as top priorities as he launches a second bid for the U.S. Third Congressional District seat,...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

New Haven Independent

New Haven, CT
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

New Haven. Its neighborhoods. Its government. Its people – from the knuckleheads to the dreamers and schemers, and everyone in between. That’s what this web site is about: A five-day-a-week report on news about the City of New Haven, Connecticut, produced by veteran local journalists, and by you.

 https://www.newhavenindependent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy