School nurses tend to students' physical, mental health needs

CHESTERTOWN — The nurses in Kent County Public Schools have a saying: “Being a school nurse is more than just handing out Band-Aids and ice packs.”

It is being a calming presence, offering a safe space for students, and advocating for physical and mental health, all while juggling paperwork and COMAR regulations.

“The level of care these ladies provide is amazing. They are so dedicated and care for each one of these children like they are their own,” said Melissa King, MSN, RN, school health services coordinator for the Kent County Health Department.

In recognition and appreciation of the state's school nurses, "who contribute to our local communities by helping students stay healthy, in school, and ready to learn, and keeping parents and guardians at work," Gov. Larry Hogan proclaimed May 11 as School Nurse Day in Maryland.

Nurses in Kent County's public schools are state employees who work under the health department. The school system contracts with the Kent County Health Department to staff nurses in the schools.

There are currently three full-time registered nurses and five full-time certified nursing assistants (CNAs) working in the school system. There is one substitute RN and one substitute CNA who are available to fill in when needed, King said, and “both are to be commended for their flexibility and willingness to cover for the other nurses/CNAs when they take time off.”

The need for qualified nurses is high.

King said there are certain duties that can only be performed by an RN, such as changing urinary catheters and ostomy bags, but all the nurses are dealing with students who have serious medical issues.

“Students are coming in with complex medicine regimes, sickle cell, seizure disorders, EpiPens and anaphylactic care, severe allergies. Several of them have a difficult home life and sometimes we have to get involved. Nurses offer a lot of counseling,” King said. “We are still dealing with COVID and tracking and quarantining, and when you put all these pieces together, these ladies are working more than a full day.”

It’s not just the physical health that nurses are treating, but also the mental health of students.

Four of Kent's five public schools are Title I schools, i.e. schools with a large percentage of low-income students that receive federal funding to support their academic achievement.

"These students are dealing with a lot more than what we think. A lot of them come from home situations that aren’t the best,” said Morgan Price, a substitute CNA who floats between Galena Elementary School and Kent County High School. “I would have kids come in that didn’t have anything to eat because mom was incarcerated, and grandma was working two jobs to support the family. So I’m buying groceries. It’s so much more than taking care of the physical needs.”

Shelby Sadler, an RN who splits her time between Kent County Middle School and Rock Hall Elementary School, said kids are facing so much more today than they were five or 10 years ago.

“All these kids have a story, and some are heartbreaking,” she said. “We aren’t just here to offer medicine. Sometimes these kids just need a safe space to take a breather. They come to you with a headache or stomachache, and you get to talking to them and realize it might be more than a headache or stomachache,” she said.

Kelly Kirwan, the CNA at Rock Hall Elementary School, has a background as an addiction counselor working in the mental health field. She said she has seen a change in the problems kids face from when she started with the school health program 10 years ago.

“There are more mental health issues. There are a million different things that could be the reason that a child is in your office. They could be homeless. They could be hungry. There could be drug addiction in the family and the kids know it. It’s a constant vicious cycle between addiction and unemployment and lack of transportation,” she said. “Band-Aids and ice packs are easy. When it comes to mental health support, without help from the families and support from them, we can only do so much.”

Like most jobs in the healthcare field, COVID profoundly affected the duties of the school nurse.

School nurses are responsible for keeping track of paperwork, who is quarantining, who is coming off quarantine, who has been exposed, and much more.

“The amount of children coming up here (to the office) sick has doubled. Everything has doubled with paperwork. Everything has gotten harder,” said Valerie Bungaryz, CNA at Galena Elementary School.

Despite all the challenges and mountains of paperwork, every school nurse interviewed for this article gave the same answer when asked about their favorite part of the job. It's the students.

“The kids are my favorite thing. It’s a really rewarding job. I get to help others, but especially the kids,” said Amber Britt, the CNA at Kent County High School.

“It can be stressful and overwhelming, but you can see the impact you are having on these kids’ lives. I’ve seen some of the kids out in public and they say ‘Oh, that’s my school nurse,’” said Price.

“Working with the children has been my favorite part,” said Julia Moore, RN, at Galena Elementary School. In a text message, Moore shared that she was inspired to become a school nurse, “her dream job,” by Margaret Coleman, who was the school nurse at RHES when Moore was a student.

Shawn Dixon, RN, works with the school system as a substitute nurse who goes where she is needed. She has been a nurse since 1986 and has been with school health for four years.

Dixon got into nursing, she said, because she was a caretaker and “it was my calling in life. I genuinely care about people. When I get to a point where I can help, where I can go home and feel like I actually made a difference, those few moments of connection — talking about bullying or how to care for the acne on their face — are what make it worth it.”

As for King, she couldn’t be more proud of her team and all they have done.

“I love working with these ladies. These women love each other, they support each other. I can’t even tell you what a joy it is to work with them. They are just so loyal. The school system is so lucky to have them,” she said. “The school nurse can make a lifelong impact on children.

King was a school nurse for more than 15 years, and she said she still keeps in touch with some of her former students.”

“We’re (school nurses) the anchor for any medical emergency in the schools. When all hell breaks loose, they are calling frantically for the nurse and let me tell you these women deliver. They deliver every single time.”

NOTE : The other school nurses for KCPS were not available to be interviewed for this article. They are Christine Hurtt, CNA, Kent County Middle School; Danielle Webb, CNA, Garnett Elementary School; and Jessica Miller, RN, Garnett Elementary School.