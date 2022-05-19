ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

How to make the signature cocktail from the 1982 World’s Fair in Knoxville

By Gregory Raucoules
WATE
WATE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ocvha_0fjdXOJP00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — The City of Knoxville is set to celebrate the 40th anniversary of hosting the 1982 World’s Fair. The city’s most visible symbol, the Sunsphere, was built for the occasion and organizers marked the celebration with a special cocktail served exclusively inside the iconic landmark.

In honor of the event’s theme, “Energy Turns the World,” the 266-foot tall structure was designed as a monument to the sun and offer panoramic views of the surrounding landscape. Fast food service was offered at the base of the tower with a VIP dining area on the second level and the Sunsphere Restaurant occupying the third and fourth floors.

Fun facts about the 1982 World’s Fair in Knoxville

The Sunsphere Restaurant was the only place where visitors could enjoy the event’s signature cocktail: the Bacardi Sunburst.

The recipe and other historic items are currently on display in the Calvin M. McClung Historical Collection at the East Tennessee History Center. The specialty beverage was even served in a special commemorative glass.

  • Crushed ice
  • 1.5 ounces of Bacardi light rum
  • 1 ounce of Nassau Royale liqueur
  • 1 splash of grenadine
  • 1 squeeze of lime
  • Fill glass with orange juice
  • stir and garnish with cherry, an orange slice and lime wedge

“The president and manager of operations for Bacardi Imports actually visited the fair and was there for the launch of the Sunburst cocktail. He had one of the first Sunburst cocktails and he and his family toured the fair.” said Sue Ann Reese, reference assistant for the Knox County Public Library.

Reese researched the history of the drink as part of the anniversary. She said she hasn’t tasted the drink but plans to mix up a batch for celebrations this weekend.

Remembering the World’s Fair May 1st opening day

An interactive, one-of-a-kind exhibit about the 1982 World’s Fair is ongoing through October 9 in the Rogers-Clausen Feature Gallery at the East Tennessee History Center on Gay Street in Knoxville.

The 1982 World’s Fair featured exhibits from 22 countries and garnered visits from more than 11 million visitors over the six-month period. President Ronald Reagan spoke at the event’s opening ceremonies and performers included Johnny Cash, Ricky Skaggs, Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

Related
knoxfocus.com

Free citywide Ice Cream Social to raise $10,000 for The Salvation Army

The 10,000 Scoop Challenge Comes to Knoxville to Support Local Programs. I scream, you scream, we all scream for free Mayfield Dairy Farms® Moose Tracks Ice Cream! If Knoxville residents are ice cream fans, they will love the 10,000 Scoop Challenge coming to Market Square from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Thursday, May 26. The 10,000 Scoop Challenge is a FREE citywide ice cream social benefiting The Salvation Army of Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Mountain Laurel Festival is back

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Morgan County is gearing up for their annual festival that is expected to bring many from all over East Tennessee. On Saturday, May 21 the streets of Downtown Historic Wartburg will be putting on their 7th Annual Mountain Laurel Festival. The festival will feature live...
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
kentuckytoday.com

Knoxville has two new spots serving up boozy desserts

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Flash-frozen chocolate ice cream topped with marshmallow syrup, graham crackers, chocolate chips … and cinnamon whiskey?. How about a moist chocolate cake layered with homemade nougat, caramel, Italian buttercream ... with a spike of caramel vodka?. Knoxville has two new alcohol-infused dessert spots to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Food & Drinks
Knoxville, TN
Lifestyle
Knoxville, TN
Food & Drinks
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
Knoxville, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
wvlt.tv

Finding Your Fun for the weekend of May 20

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a busy weekend in East Tennessee, and we’ve got you covered if you’re looking to Find Your Fun with the family!. Concerts on the Square: Variety concerts on the square are back! The free series kicks off with The Coveralls, a band that has mastered all the genres! Music starts at 7 p.m., just bring a chair or a blanket and sit back and enjoy the music. You can catch a concert in market square every third Thursday of the month through September.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Knoxville Shoebox | The World's Fair collection

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Shoebox was created with one intention: to make memories tangible. It collects photos, newspaper clippings and memorabilia to paint a picture of the city's past. According to historians Paul James and Jack Neely with the Knoxville History Project, the Shoebox initiative has been very...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

2022 UT graduate leaves lasting impact on Knoxville community

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Many graduates from the University of Tennessee crossed the stage over the weekend, but some are leaving behind more than just memories. For Marilyn Reish, who earned her Master’s in Landscape Architecture, the impact she has already made on the community will bring lasting change, and it was all from an […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ricky Skaggs
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
Loretta Lynn
Person
Conway Twitty
Person
Johnny Cash
WATE

2022 Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival kicks off this weekend

The 2022 Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival kicks off in Blount County this weekend. WATE Midday News. 2022 Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival kicks off this …. 2022 grads participate in normal ceremony, first …. Positively Tennessee: This Townsend barn is a treasure. Free medical services in Jellico this weekend. Fallen Loudon...
ucbjournal.com

Crawdaddy’s celebrates opening of patio

COOKEVILLE – The Cookeville-Putnam County Chamber recently celebrated the opening of Crawdaddy’s patio and new addition to the balcony with a ribbon cutting ceremony. With spring in full bloom, their patio is sure to be the hot spot in town to enjoy Cajun-style food and drinks. If you haven’t been by to try them out yet, make a trip this week.
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
WATE

TN Smokies bringing the fun

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Fill up your calendar with a list of summer evening events. The Tennessee Smokies are in full summer activity mode. On Saturday, May 21 the Smokies will be taking on the Chattanooga Lookouts with a themed Star Wars Night. Fans of the popular franchise are encouraged to dress up as their favorite Star Wars characters and can even participate in a round of trivia.
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crushed Ice#Fast Food#East Tennessee#Opening Ceremonies#Food Drink#The Sunsphere Restaurant#Bacardi Imports
WATE

World’s Fair 40th anniversary celebration kicks off Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Visit Knoxville and the city are hosting a kick-off celebration honoring the 40th anniversary of the 1982 World’s Fair on Saturday, May 21 at World’s Fair Park. Admission is free. Kim Bumpas with Visit Knoxville stopped by the WATE 6 On Your Side...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Take your kids out for an Epic Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – You haven’t seen a carnival like this. On Saturday, May 21 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The Berean Christian School will be holding their annual Epic Day. What started out as a fundraiser for the school’s soccer team, has now transformed into a community carnival with everything you can imagine.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wutc.org

“Get Your Pirate On!” At Tennessee Pirate Fest

The pirates are coming! - the pirates are coming! - to East Tennessee. This weekend and next, the Tennessee Pirate Fest will be held in Harriman - near Kingston, west of Knoxville. Want to see people dress up as pirates from two hundred years ago - or want to get...
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WATE

A bed & breakfast is closer than you think

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you are needing a little R&R, we know just the place. On the outskirts of Rugby, Tennessee Grey Gables Bed & Breakfast is ready to serve you. Your stay will include rooms filled with Victorian antiques, a light breakfast and top gourmet meal for dinner.
RUGBY, TN
wvlt.tv

UT grads receive personalized Build-a-Bear from company CEO, alumna

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An alumna of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, and current president and CEO of Build-a-Bear Workshop, delivered a speech and surprise during the College of Communication & Information’s 2022 spring commencement ceremony on Saturday. Sharon Price John, the president and CEO of Build-a-Bear Workshop, graduated...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

WATE

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy