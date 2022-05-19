ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Kern Board of Supervisors District 3 candidate: Louis Gill

By Mike Hart, 23ABC
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lu00D_0fjdXLfE00

As we get closer to election day next month, 23ABC is taking a look at the candidates running for the District 3 seat on the Kern County Board of Supervisors.

The position is being vacated by Mike Maggard who announced his retirement earlier this year.

Kern County District 3 is a diverse area, ranging from The Mouth of the Canyon to Coffee Road in Northwest Bakersfield, parts of Merle Haggard Drive in Oildale, and spanning to the southwest side of White Lane.

District 3 has been focused on improvements for years.

The county is in the midst of a three phase plan to improve hart park to make it cleaner and safer.

The district is also looking to balance these improvements with increased public safety, security, and code enforcement.

Kern County Board of Supervisors District 3 candidate Louis Gill discusses with 23ABC the issue of homelessness as well as rising crime rates. Gill is the former CEO of the Alliance Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault as well as the Bakersfield Homeless Center.

Kern County Board of Supervisors District 3 candidate: Louis Gill

