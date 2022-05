EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Watson man involved in a 15-hour standoff with law enforcement has been arrested, the Effingham County Sheriff's Office said. The arrest of the 37-year-old man, who WAND News is declining to name due to the nature of the story, happened early Friday. Authorities had received calls saying he was lighting fires in his yard and on Route 37, which runs at the front of his residence. He was accused of also throwing large rocks at passing cars and threatening drivers with a large knife he was holding.

WATSON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO