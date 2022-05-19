ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On The Lookout: DeWitt PD need help finding two suspects

(WSYR-TV) — The Town of DeWitt Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On The Lookout’ for two women whom they believe stole from the Best Buy on Erie Blvd.

Police say these two women left the store with thousands of dollars worth of merchandise.

If you know who these women are, the Town of DeWitt Police Department asks you to call (315) 449-3640 Ext. 238 or email jbaum@townofdewitt.com.

