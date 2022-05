Liverpool endured a roller-coaster ride of an afternoon that ultimately ended in disappointment after Manchester City claimed the Premier League title. Jurgen Klopp’s men needed a favour from Aston Villa, and they got exactly that in the first half, Matty Cash headed Steven Gerrard’s side in front in the 37th minute. Going into half time, the league was in the balance as Liverpool needed to score again to climb to the top.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 43 MINUTES AGO