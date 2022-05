The Democratic Party is imploding. Every poll suggests the 2022 midterm elections will repudiate the party and what they have done to our nation. The majority of Democrats, who are patriots, are not in charge. Their party is controlled by the small contingent of highly vocal, progressive-socialist, anti-American radicals who currently control both the legislative and executive branches and coerce the legacy media into censoring speech or writing that opposes or simply questions liberal pronouncements.

