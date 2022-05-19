ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport Beach, CA

Federal agency investigating Tesla crash that killed three

By Christopher Hutton
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40i8N8_0fjdWgXe00

A federal auto industry regulator is looking into a fatal crash involving a Tesla vehicle that led to three deaths.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced on Wednesday it had opened an investigation into a May 12 crash in California . The investigation is specifically focused on the role of the vehicle's autopilot in the crash.

The 2022 Tesla Model S was heading east in Newport Beach when it hit a curb and struck construction equipment. The crash killed three people inside the vehicle and injured three construction workers.

GAS COULD RISE ABOVE $6 PER GALLON BY END OF SUMMER: EXPERTS

Newport Beach police declined to comment on whether the vehicle had autopilot on at the time of the crash.

The NHTSA has been investigating Tesla and its autopilot system for some time, announcing in August that it was investigating the system after 11 crashes involving the software occurred. That number has since grown to 30 crashes. The regulatory agency has not verified whether autopilot was active in all crashes. In at least one case , a driver faces charges of manslaughter after his vehicle struck another car while autopilot was active.

The autopilot system is currently available in more than 765,000 Tesla vehicles.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Tesla's autopilot system automatically enables a car to steer, accelerate, and brake within its lane. It requires active driver supervision to operate and does not make the vehicle autonomous, Tesla's website says.

Comments / 0

Related
onscene.tv

Truck Flies Off I-805, Driver Seriously Injured | San Diego

05.21.2022 | 12:47 AM | SAN DIEGO – The male driver of the truck attempted to pass the male driver of a work-style van and collided into the center divider, and the male in the van then rear-ended the truck as it cross in front of him after bouncing off the K-rail.
SAN DIEGO, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Woman Killed on 55 Freeway in Tustin

TUSTIN – A woman was killed early Saturday while walking in lanes of the Costa Mesa (55) Freeway in Tustin. Sarah De La Riva was 33 years old and her city of residence was not available, according to the Orange County coroner’s office. The crash occurred about 1:10...
TUSTIN, CA
onscene.tv

Occupants Flee After Smashing Car Into Liquor Store | Ventura

05.20.2022 | 11:42 PM | VENTURA – The Ventura Police and Fire Departments responded to a call of a vehicle that had crashed into Clark’s Liquor at 165 S California St. Witnesses reported three occupants fled from the vehicle prior to authorities arriving. Several subjects were seen being...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Newport Beach, CA
State
California State
Newport Beach, CA
Accidents
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
City
August, CA
Newport Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KESQ News Channel 3

22 arrested Friday at DUI checkpoint in Rancho Mirage.

Twenty-two people were arrested while deputies conducted a DUI checkpoint on Friday, May 20, 2022, according to authorities. Two people were arrested for DUI. Deputies also arrested one person for an outstanding felony vehicle theft warrant. The checkpoint was held at Highway 111 and Library Way from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. Nineteen drivers were The post 22 arrested Friday at DUI checkpoint in Rancho Mirage. appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
2urbangirls.com

2 Suspects in Custody in Freeway Shooting

LOS ANGELES – A man and a woman were in custody Friday in connection with a shooting on the northbound Harbor (110) Freeway that left a man hospitalized. The shooting was reported about 9:35 a.m. Wednesday just south of the Gardena (91) Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.
GARDENA, CA
L.A. Weekly

Man Killed in Vehicle Crash on Interstate 215 [Perris, CA]

PERRIS, CA (May 20, 2022) – On Tuesday morning, a vehicle crash on Interstate 215 left one unidentified man dead, police said. Authorities said the man was hit by a car while working on the shoulder of a box truck on Interstate 215. Moreover, the investigation revealed that the...
PERRIS, CA
ABC7 Los Angeles

1 dead, 8 wounded in shooting at party in Southern California

Nine people were shot, including one fatally, during a party in Southern California late Friday night, police said. Police officers responded to a shooting at a business in the city of Highland, east of Los Angeles, shortly before midnight Friday, the San Bernardino Police Department said. Witnesses who called 911 told dispatchers that multiple people had been shot, according to police.
HIGHLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Three Deaths#Traffic Accident#Nhtsa
vvng.com

Driver killed after crashing into large boulder on Highway 18 in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A pick-up truck driver was killed after crashing into a large boulder Thursday afternoon in the Town of Apple Valley. The single-vehicle traffic collision was reported at 5:00 pm, on May 19, 2022, along State Route 18 near Bear Valley Road an area commonly referred to by locals as “dead man’s point”.
APPLE VALLEY, CA
kvta.com

Vehicle Crashes Into Downtown Ventura Business

Ventura police are investigating what they say was a hit-and-run crash late Friday night that involved a vehicle into a downtown building. It happened at 11:42 PM at the liquor store located at 165 South California Street. When officers and firefighters arrived at the scene, the occupants of the vehicle...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Tesla
KESQ News Channel 3

A driver killed after power pole crash in Calimesa

Riverside County Sheriff's are investigating a deadly crash in Calimesa. It was reported Friday, May 20 around 12:28am near Calimesa Boulevard and Cherry Valley Boulevard. Investigators say the driver, for unknown reasons, went off the road and crashed into a power pole. The person's identity has not yet been released. If you have information on The post A driver killed after power pole crash in Calimesa appeared first on KESQ.
CALIMESA, CA
foxla.com

10 shot, 1 fatally during after-prom party in San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - One person was killed and nine others injured during a shooting in San Bernardino Friday night. Officers with the San Bernardino Police Department responded to a shopping plaza at the 3600 block of E. Highland Avenue just before midnight. When officers arrived on scene, they located...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
kvta.com

Deputies Investigating A Homicide In Newbury Park

The Ventura County Sheriff's Major Crimes Bureau is investigating a homicide in Newbury Park. Shortly after 3:30 AM Sunday morning, deputies and fire personnel responded to a parking lot in an apartment complex in the 1800 block of West Hillcrest Drive to a report of a disturbance involving a number of people.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
onscene.tv

Seven Shot, One Killed in Mass Shooting | San Bernardino

05.21.2022 | 12:05 AM | SAN BERNARDINO – San Bernardino County Sheriffs, San Bernardino PD, San Bernardino County Fire, and AMR responded to a shooting at the intersection of Highland Ave and Palm Ave in San Bernardino. Additional shooting was dispatched down the street from the previous shooting near...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
L.A. Weekly

Three Killed in Fiery Crash on 118 Freeway [Granada Hills, CA]

GRANADA HILLS, CA (May 20, 2022) – On Saturday, at least three people died in a fiery two-vehicle crash on 118 Freeway, police said. The accident occurred on the Ronald Reagan (118) Freeway in Granada Hills near 405 Freeway, according to initial reports. Furthermore, authorities immediately responded to the...
GRANADA HILLS, CA
KTVU FOX 2

California teacher suspected of molesting kids in classroom

SANTA ANA, Calif. - A substitute teacher was arrested on suspicion of molesting four female students in a classroom at a Southern California elementary school, authorities said. The alleged victims, ages 8 and 9 years old, told investigators the teacher touched them inappropriately in separate incidents at Adams Elementary in...
SANTA ANA, CA
CBS LA

Mercedes Benz suspected in Orange County vehicle burglaries outfitted with license plate flipper, gas-siphoning device

Irvine police say vehicle believed to be connected to a number of car burglaries in Orange County was like something out of an international spy movie.Yasmine Kambour, 37, and Chris Huynh, 44, both of Garden Grove were arrested Tuesday morning after an alert resident saw them in the parking garage of 2100 Scholarship. Police say the resident recognized them and their white 2008 Mercedes Benz C300 with white custom rims as the vehicle identified in connection with several vehicle burglaries a week prior.Inside the vehicle, Irvine police say the officers found burglary tools, evidence of identity theft, and stolen property...
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
207K+
Followers
64K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy