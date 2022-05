MIAMI – A mural was unveiled Saturday at a school in Miami-Dade County honoring Frances Johnson, one of the first Black parents to lead her children to an all-white school. Johnson took the brave step with her children on Sept. 6, 1961, at Earlington Heights Elementary School, and on Saturday morning, her son honored her at that same school she took them to with a mural.

