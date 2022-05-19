ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

How good are we at finding optimal solutions to complex problems? People may not be as apt as generally assumed

By Champalimaud Centre for the Unknown
MedicalXpress
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWho hasn't felt the temptation to fling a lengthy manual into the trash, or just drive on instead of asking for directions? After all, following instructions is often tiresome, and we can just figure it out on our own… Or can we? A study published today (May 19th) in the scientific...

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nature Human Behaviour#Mental Health Disorders#Volunteers#Scientific Journal#Mice
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Children who play adventurously have better mental health, research finds

Children who spend more time playing adventurously have lower symptoms of anxiety and depression, and were happier over the first COVID-19 lockdown, according to new research. A study led by the University of Exeter asked parents how often their children engaged in play that was "thrilling and exciting", where they might experience some fear and uncertainty.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Portugal
MedicalXpress

Peptide delays melanoma growth in animal trials

An article published in Scientific Reports describes a study demonstrating the effectiveness of a peptide developed by Brazilian scientists, called Rb4, in combating cancer progression in an animal model, especially malignant melanoma. The molecule holds promise for the treatment of drug-resistant tumors. Preclinical in vitro and in vivo trials indicated...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Treating sleep apnea can improve memory in people with cognitive decline

There is increasing recognition of the important role sleep plays in our brain health. Growing evidence suggests disturbed sleep may increase the risk of developing dementia. I and University of Sydney colleagues have published a new study showing treating sleep apnea in older adults with mild cognitive impairment can improve memory, but not other areas of cognition, in the short term.
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Cannabis users require more sedation for endoscopy

Patients who use cannabis required higher levels of sedation during gastric endoscopies than non-users, according to research to be presented at Digestive Disease Week (DDW) 2022. As cannabis is legalized in more places and usage rises, clinicians should be aware of patients' habits and prepare themselves and their patients for increased sedation and accompanying risks, researchers said.
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedicalXpress

A pioneering study discovers an underlying cause for infantile spasms and points to a novel therapy

Infantile spasm (IS) is a severe epileptic syndrome of infancy and accounts for 50% of all epilepsy cases that occur in babies during the first year of life. Current treatment options for this disorder are limited and most affected infants grow up to have developmental delays, intellectual disabilities and other types of severe epilepsy. A groundbreaking study, conducted in the laboratory of Dr. John Swann, director of the Gordon and Mary Cain Pediatric Neurology Research Foundation labs, investigator at the Jan and Dan Duncan Neurological Research Institute at Texas Children's Hospital and professor at Baylor College of Medicine, has found that the levels of insulin growth factor -1 (IGF-1) and its downstream signaling are reduced in the brains of both IS patients and animal models. Furthermore, they found that the administration of an IGF-1 analog to an IS animal model successfully eliminated spasms and abnormal brain activity. This exciting study, published in the Annals of Neurology, has the potential to transform the treatment landscape for babies with infantile spasms.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Stopping C9orf72-linked dementia in mutant mice with antibiotic rifampicin

What did Stephen Hawking and Mao Zedong have in common? They both suffered from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), for which a cure remains elusive. Scientists from Osaka Metropolitan University took an important step toward the prevention of ALS and another brain disorder called Frontotemporal dementia (FTD) with their research on the effects of the antibiotic rifampicin on genetically modified mice. Their paper is published in Biomedicines.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Low concentrations of a specific metabolite in diabetics may explain why they are more susceptible to COVID symptoms

A team of researchers affiliated with a large number of institutions in China, has found that low concentrations of a certain metabolite in diabetic patients may explain why they are more susceptible to COVID symptoms. In their paper published in the journal Nature Metabolism, the group describes their work in searching for and comparing metabolites in people with and without diabetes and then how they tested incubated cells from them against a SARS-CoV-2 infection and what they learned by doing so.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

In what language is a bilingual or multilingual person most likely to dream?

There have been very few studies on bilingualism and multilingualism and how they affect dreams. These are small studies, but they certainly find that people who speak any second language, even without good proficiency, at least occasionally dream in the second language. One study asked the subjects what they thought made the difference, and they said that it was determined by the people and or the setting that was being dreamed about. If you thought of your family back in your country of origin, it'd likely be in that language regardless of whether it was now your dominant language. And if you were dreaming about people you've known as a young adult, living in another setting where you spoke a different language, you'd be dreaming in that language. It was combination of where the dream was set, what language was associated with that, and what people were in the dream—that's what they said determined it.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Mayo Clinic Q and A: Irritable bowel syndrome and lifestyle modifications

DEAR MAYO CLINIC: I have been diagnosed with a mild case of irritable bowel syndrome, and I talked to my doctor about managing my symptoms without medication. I am interested in trying to focus more on diet to control my condition. Are there certain things that I should be mindful of, or will medication be the only way for me to manage my symptoms?
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Decoding dynamics of gut microbiome in response to dietary fiber

Dietary fiber is generally thought to benefit intestinal health. Its impact on the composition and metabolic function of the gut microbiome, however, varies greatly across individuals. Previous studies have shown that each individual's response to fiber depends on the baseline gut microbiome, but the ecology driving microbiota remodeling during fiber...
CHINA
MedicalXpress

Virtual immune system roadmap unveiled

An article published May 20 in npj Digital Medicine provides a step-by-step plan for an international effort to create a digital twin of the human immune system. "This paper outlines a road map that the scientific community should take in building, developing and applying a digital twin of the immune system," said Tomas Helikar, a University of Nebraska–Lincoln biochemist who is one of 10 co-authors from six universities from around the world.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy