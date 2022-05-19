'I am sorry for the family': Deadly stabbing suspect's father apologizes to victim's family

The 16-year-old Milford resident charged with murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of James McGrath, 17, of Shelton, has been identified by his lawyer.

The attorney — spoke to reporters outside Derby Superior Court Thursday morning.

Raúl Valle has been charged with murder, as well as three counts of first-degree assault.

The charges stem from a stabbing Saturday night at a Shelton house party during which McGrath was killed and three other teens were injured — one seriously — though all have been released from the hospital, officials say.

“I’m sorry for the family,” the suspect’s father — also named Raúl Valle — told News 12, referring to McGrath's relatives, as he was leaving the Derby courthouse Thursday morning, covering his head and face with a jacket.

Valle surrendered to Shelton Police Wednesday morning.

Valle is being charged as an adult and his case has been transferred to Milford Superior Court, where he is set to appear June 7, his attorney says.

Bond has been set at $2 million.