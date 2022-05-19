ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelton, CT

'I am sorry for the family': Deadly stabbing suspect's father apologizes to victim's family

By Frank Recchia
 4 days ago
The 16-year-old Milford resident charged with murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of James McGrath, 17, of Shelton, has been identified by his lawyer.

The attorney — spoke to reporters outside Derby Superior Court Thursday morning.

Raúl Valle has been charged with murder, as well as three counts of first-degree assault.

The charges stem from a stabbing Saturday night at a Shelton house party during which McGrath was killed and three other teens were injured — one seriously — though all have been released from the hospital, officials say.

“I’m sorry for the family,” the suspect’s father — also named Raúl Valle — told News 12, referring to McGrath's relatives, as he was leaving the Derby courthouse Thursday morning, covering his head and face with a jacket.

Valle surrendered to Shelton Police Wednesday morning.

Valle is being charged as an adult and his case has been transferred to Milford Superior Court, where he is set to appear June 7, his attorney says.

Bond has been set at $2 million.

Comments / 20

JoeA4SS
3d ago

As a parent it’s devastating for both families. You think you are raising your kids to make wise decisions, work hard, sacrifice to send them to private schools. And in a flash everything is turned upside down. One bad decision effects so many lives. No one wins that fight.

Reply
30
Andrene Marie
3d ago

No comments should be made... Bless these families and all the teens affected by this tragedy...God Bless you Jimmy and watch over your loved ones🙏🙏🙏

Reply
7
freedomrules
3d ago

It’s unimaginable to think something like this could happen. Praying for Jimmy’s family first and foremost but also the offender’s family as well. It’s just so sad 🙏🏼

Reply
3
