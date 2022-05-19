High school sports roundup (May 18)

Fallston High School girls and boys lacrosse teams put on a pair of dominant displays Saturday evening as both won Class 1A state semifinal games played in Havre de Grace at James R. Harris Stadium. The girls (13-2) opened play with a 16-0 win over Boonsboro, while the boys (15-3) followed suit with a 21-0 blanking of the Academy for College and Career Exploration (ACCE).

FALLSTON, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO