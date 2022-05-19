High school sports roundup (May 18)

Fallston High School girls and boys lacrosse teams put on a pair of dominant displays Saturday evening as both won Class 1A state semifinal games played in Havre de Grace at James R. Harris Stadium. The girls (13-2) opened play with a 16-0 win over Boonsboro, while the boys (15-3) followed suit with a 21-0 blanking of the Academy for College and Career Exploration (ACCE).
Earlier this month, Gail Curley, marshal of the U.S. Supreme Court, was handed a bombshell of an assignment — overseeing an investigation into the leak of a draft opinion and apparent votes in a major abortion case. Source: The Baltimore Sun Politics Section State of Maryland.
After thunderstorms produced 1 to 2 inches of rain Sunday evening, a flood warning was issued for Baltimore and the surrounding area beginning around 10 p.m. and lasting until 4:15 a.m. Monday. Source: The Baltimore Sun County News.
A Howard County man who sprayed a fire extinguisher at police officers during some of the most intense rioting at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was sentenced Monday to nearly three years in prison. Source: The Baltimore Sun Politics Section State of Maryland.
The union representing Baltimore County police officers issued a vote of no confidence in police Chief Melissa Hyatt on Monday evening in a rare move signaling displeasure in the department’s top leadership. Source: The Baltimore Sun County News.
Frustrated with the lack of accessibility and options, Randallstown native Rumbidzai Mangwende decided to start EthosSphere, an online beauty marketplace that sells a variety of skin care, makeup and hair products for women of color. Source: The Baltimore Sun County News.
