Albany music store among group's top 100 national dealers

ALBANY – Portman’s Music Superstore, which has a store at 2403 Westgate Drive in Albany, has been named a Top 100 Dealer by the National Association of Music Merchants, the global association of music instruments and pro audio products.

The award, referred to as the "Retail Oscars" by Music Inc. magazine, honors music dealers who demonstrate exceptional commitment to their stores, neighborhoods and customers and share in a vision to create a more musical world through their local communities. Portman’s Music Superstore will be presented the award on June 2 at the 2022 NAMM Show, the organization’s annual congregation attended by the most important industry players, in Anaheim, Calif.

“Portman’s has established a reputation for excellence for more than eight decades serving Georgia and South Carolina, and we are honored to be included among the best of the best in our industry,” Portman’s Music Superstore President Jerry Portman, the third generation of the Portman family to own and operate the store, said. “We are proud of our history, our continuous efforts to evolve and improve, and of course our consistent commitment to music education. We are thrilled to receive this recognition and plan to continue to be one of the best music retailers in the world.”

The NAMM Top 100 Dealer Awards spotlight the industry’s very best music product retailers as determined by an independent panel of judges who review submissions that are rated across categories that include customer service, innovation, music advocacy, store design, marketing and sales promotions.

Visit portmansmusic.com to learn more about Portman’s Music Superstore or topdealer.namm.org to learn more about the NAMM Top 100 Dealer Awards.