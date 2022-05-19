ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbine, MD

David S. Wilson, owner of transmission repair business and competitive athlete who raised money for ALS research, dies

By Halethorpe
halethorpe.com
 5 days ago

David S. Wilson, owner of Southern Automatic Transmission...

www.halethorpe.com

Comments / 0

Related
proptalk.com

Inside the Chesapeake Bay Loop: Part 1

Last year my wife Elizabeth (aka The Admiral) and I completed the DelMarVa Loop adventure on our 1999 Formula 34PC and it was covered in a three-part series in PropTalk. Thanks to everyone who let us know how much they enjoyed reading about our journey. We hope you find our 2021 Inside the Chesapeake Bay Loop journey as much fun to read even though we planned a trip with a lower likelihood of drama on the water.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Als#Baltimore Sun
Wbaltv.com

Maryland state trooper rescues tow truck driver trapped beneath SUV

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A Maryland state trooper helped save the life of a tow truck operator in Montgomery County. Maryland State Police said Trooper Jason Reid was at the scene Monday morning of a crash on the ramp from the Inner Loop of the Capital Beltway to southbound U.S. Route 29 in Silver Spring, where a 51-year-old tow truck operator was working on getting an SUV onto the back of his truck.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frederick, MD
City
Woodbine, MD
WTOP

Montgomery Co. executive candidates debate reopening White’s Ferry

Five candidates for Montgomery County executive squared off in a debate in Poolesville, Maryland, Sunday night touching on issues impacting the western part of the county, known as the “upcounty.”. The first topic of discussion was how to reopen White’s Ferry. A disagreement between owners shuttered the ferry in...
POOLESVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

Coca-Cola Discontinues Honest Tea, Which Was Founded in Bethesda

Coca-Cola announced Monday that it would be phasing out the Honest Tea line from its portfolio. Bethesda resident Seth Goldman cofounded the drink company in 1998 and was its CEO until 2015– when he stepped back and became executive chairman of Beyond Meat. In 2008, The Coca-Cola Company took a 40% investment stake in Honest Tea before fully acquiring the brand in 2011. Coca-Cola will continue to market and sell the Honest Kids line of beverages. Goldman tweeted, “Today’s announcement by Coca-Cola that they will be discontinuing @HonestTea is a gut punch to all the sweat, tears, and incredible passion that went into building our beloved brand. My thoughts are with our longtime partners and friends, the #organic and @FairTradeCert farmers who helped develop their communities and protect their ecosystems with the tens of millions of pounds of sugar and spice they sold us.”
BETHESDA, MD
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Truck driver who spilled hot dog filler on I-70 will be charged, police say

A tractor-trailer driver who crashed on Interstate 70 in Rostraver, spilling more than seven tons of hot dog filler on the highway and snarling traffic for five hours Friday, will receive multiple citations — including one for speeding, police said. Makendy Lachald, 30, of Laurel, Del., was speeding westbound...
LAUREL, DE
WTOP

COVID-19 may be triggering dramatic hair loss in some people

Pandemic-related stress may be causing people to lose their hair, and a Maryland doctor wants to reassure people that it’s not permanent. “COVID-19 infection can lead to a type of hair loss called telogen effluvium,” said Dr. Jamie Goldberg, a dermatologist at Kaiser Permanente’s South Baltimore Medical Center.
BALTIMORE, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

These places to glamp are all driving distance from Montgomery County

“I’m indoorsy,” a friend once quipped—and he’s not alone. For every person willing to rough it in the name of communing with Mother Nature, there’s a 40-year-old for whom sleeping on the ground is no longer an option, a family member who is deathly afraid of spiders, and a would-be camper who couldn’t assemble a tent to save their life.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Taco Bamba Moves Closer Towards Opening Gaithersburg Location

Last month, coming soon signage went up at the upcoming Taco Bamba location in Gaithersburg. The new restaurant will be located in the space that was formerly home to Urban Crawfish at 670 Quince Orchard Road, next to the upcoming Miyaji Kebab and Rumali Rolls (which is next to Beers & Cheers Too).
GAITHERSBURG, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy