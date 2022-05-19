David S. Wilson, owner of transmission repair business and competitive athlete who raised money for ALS research, dies

Last year my wife Elizabeth (aka The Admiral) and I completed the DelMarVa Loop adventure on our 1999 Formula 34PC and it was covered in a three-part series in PropTalk. Thanks to everyone who let us know how much they enjoyed reading about our journey. We hope you find our 2021 Inside the Chesapeake Bay Loop journey as much fun to read even though we planned a trip with a lower likelihood of drama on the water.
Frustrated with the lack of accessibility and options, Randallstown native Rumbidzai Mangwende decided to start EthosSphere, an online beauty marketplace that sells a variety of skin care, makeup and hair products for women of color. Source: The Baltimore Sun County News.
BOWIE, Md. — There are signs of hope and love even in the middle of an unspeakable tragedy to a family. Just two days after a Bowie couple lost their lives in a fiery car crash, their friends raised close to $150,000 for the two teenage children the couple left behind.
SILVER SPRING, Md. — A Maryland state trooper helped save the life of a tow truck operator in Montgomery County. Maryland State Police said Trooper Jason Reid was at the scene Monday morning of a crash on the ramp from the Inner Loop of the Capital Beltway to southbound U.S. Route 29 in Silver Spring, where a 51-year-old tow truck operator was working on getting an SUV onto the back of his truck.
The union representing Baltimore County police officers issued a vote of no confidence in police Chief Melissa Hyatt on Monday evening in a rare move signaling displeasure in the department’s top leadership. Source: The Baltimore Sun County News.
A massive search utilizing drones and ATVs located teenager missing near the Northern Central Railroad Trail in Parkton after several hours Monday, May 22, officials said. The unidentified 16-year-old went missing around 4:45 p.m. near Hereford High School, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department. The woman was ultimately found...
Five candidates for Montgomery County executive squared off in a debate in Poolesville, Maryland, Sunday night touching on issues impacting the western part of the county, known as the “upcounty.”. The first topic of discussion was how to reopen White’s Ferry. A disagreement between owners shuttered the ferry in...
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Authorities in Montgomery County are conducting a death investigation after a man was found dead early Tuesday morning inside a Silver Spring area home. Police were called to a residence in the 1700 block of East West Highway around 12:06 a.m. for the report of a disturbance.
Coca-Cola announced Monday that it would be phasing out the Honest Tea line from its portfolio. Bethesda resident Seth Goldman cofounded the drink company in 1998 and was its CEO until 2015– when he stepped back and became executive chairman of Beyond Meat. In 2008, The Coca-Cola Company took a 40% investment stake in Honest Tea before fully acquiring the brand in 2011. Coca-Cola will continue to market and sell the Honest Kids line of beverages. Goldman tweeted, “Today’s announcement by Coca-Cola that they will be discontinuing @HonestTea is a gut punch to all the sweat, tears, and incredible passion that went into building our beloved brand. My thoughts are with our longtime partners and friends, the #organic and @FairTradeCert farmers who helped develop their communities and protect their ecosystems with the tens of millions of pounds of sugar and spice they sold us.”
SEAT PLEASANT, Md. (7News) — A 28-year-old man is dead after he was involved in a three-vehicle crash in Seat Pleasant Monday evening. Two other drivers suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries. According to the Seat Pleasant Police Department, the crash happened around 5 p.m. at the intersection of Central Avenue...
A tractor-trailer driver who crashed on Interstate 70 in Rostraver, spilling more than seven tons of hot dog filler on the highway and snarling traffic for five hours Friday, will receive multiple citations — including one for speeding, police said. Makendy Lachald, 30, of Laurel, Del., was speeding westbound...
Pandemic-related stress may be causing people to lose their hair, and a Maryland doctor wants to reassure people that it’s not permanent. “COVID-19 infection can lead to a type of hair loss called telogen effluvium,” said Dr. Jamie Goldberg, a dermatologist at Kaiser Permanente’s South Baltimore Medical Center.
“I’m indoorsy,” a friend once quipped—and he’s not alone. For every person willing to rough it in the name of communing with Mother Nature, there’s a 40-year-old for whom sleeping on the ground is no longer an option, a family member who is deathly afraid of spiders, and a would-be camper who couldn’t assemble a tent to save their life.
Last month, coming soon signage went up at the upcoming Taco Bamba location in Gaithersburg. The new restaurant will be located in the space that was formerly home to Urban Crawfish at 670 Quince Orchard Road, next to the upcoming Miyaji Kebab and Rumali Rolls (which is next to Beers & Cheers Too).
Comments / 0