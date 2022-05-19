Maisy Clevenger scores 5 goals to lead Marriotts Ridge girls lacrosse past Towson, 8-5, in state quarterfinals

Fallston High School girls and boys lacrosse teams put on a pair of dominant displays Saturday evening as both won Class 1A state semifinal games played in Havre de Grace at James R. Harris Stadium. The girls (13-2) opened play with a 16-0 win over Boonsboro, while the boys (15-3) followed suit with a 21-0 blanking of the Academy for College and Career Exploration (ACCE).
Century took control early and never let up, rolling to a 19-8 victory over Middletown on Saturday to advance to the state final, where it will face Hereford on Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Loyola Maryland’s Ridley Athletic Complex. Source: The Baltimore Sun High School Sports.
Carl E. Greeley, who began as a meat cutter and went on to own and operate the Geresbeck stores where he became the “shrimp king,” died of pneumonia May 17 at his home in Fallston. He was 92. Source: The Baltimore Sun County News.
Earlier this month, Gail Curley, marshal of the U.S. Supreme Court, was handed a bombshell of an assignment — overseeing an investigation into the leak of a draft opinion and apparent votes in a major abortion case. Source: The Baltimore Sun Politics Section State of Maryland.
After trying the highest-profile homicide case in Anne Arundel County’s recent history, State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess is not facing opposition by either major political party this election season, and said she’ll use the spare time to “concentrate on the job at hand.”. Source: The Baltimore...
The union representing Baltimore County police officers issued a vote of no confidence in police Chief Melissa Hyatt on Monday evening in a rare move signaling displeasure in the department’s top leadership. Source: The Baltimore Sun County News.
