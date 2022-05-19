ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Manslaughter charges issued in stabbing of father, son

By Rachel Van Gilder, Madalyn Buursma
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kcERC_0fjdUqC600

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man faces manslaughter charges for stabbing and killing a father and son in Portage in January, court records show.

The records show the two counts of manslaughter were filed May 12. A week later, the suspect has not been arrested or arraigned.

The charges stem from the Jan. 10 deaths of 49-year-old Maurice Pearson of Kalamazoo and his son Xavier Pearson , 21. They were stabbed at Davis Creek Apartments & Flats on Meredith Street south of S. Sprinkle Road.

The man who police say stabbed the Pearsons, a 27-year-old, was jailed but released the next day while the prosecutor considered whether charges were appropriate.

PEARSON FAMILY QUESTIONS PROSECUTOR

The attorney for the Pearson family held a news conference Thursday at the Kalamazoo County Courthouse, questioning why the family has not heard from the prosecutor’s office about the developments in the case.

“These two had their lives taken abruptly from currently right now an individual who is being accused of manslaughter,” the attorney, Tyrone Bynum, said. “I don’t think those charges are appropriate but we’ll let the prosecutor do his job.”

He said the Pearson family was not informed by the prosecutor that an arrest warrant was issued but instead found out through the media days after it was issued.

“Don’t put any more burdens on an individual who lost two family members in one night,” he said. “There has been allegations that the family has been threatened by the individual who is the target of this investigation.”

He said the family should have been told about the warrant the day before it was issued in order to protect the family.

Sheran Pearson, the sister of Maurice Pearson and aunt of Xavier Pearson, also spoke at the news conference.

“A mother lost a son and a soul mate of 25 years. Four children lost their father and their brother,” she said. “To be frank, it is a disgrace the way this office has seen to come after the assailant, the way things have been handled here is an injustice.”

She said the family has been “walking on eggshells” around the prosecutor’s office.

“We have been going through hell and I’m sick and I’m tired of it, and I want justice to prevail, I want the city of Kalamazoo, the county of Kalamazoo to step up,” she said. “I want the prosecutor to do what he’s supposed to do: his job. Nothing more, nothing less.”

Kalamazoo County Prosecutor Jeff Getting declined to comment Thursday:

“In order to ensure the safety of the suspect, the other persons involved in this case, and of law enforcement, we don’t publicly comment on active cases until there is an arraignment,” he said in a statement to News 8.

REPORT: SUSPECT SAID HE FEARED FOR HIS LIFE

A report from the Portage Department of Public Safety says three people called 911 about the stabbing: a woman who screamed someone was trying to kill her dad and who was then disconnected; from the suspect’s ex-girlfriend reporting he had been “jumped” and that her father and brother were hurt; and a man who said he had been “jumped” and that he had stabbed people.

Responding officers found the Maurice and Xavier Pearson with multiple stab wounds. They handcuffed the suspect, noting his “face was very swollen and was covered in blood.”

The suspect told an officer that Maurice and Xavier Pearson were the father and brother of his ex-girlfriend, with whom he has children. He said that he had recently had a dispute with his ex-girlfriend’s sister that included her hitting him and him hitting her back.

The suspect’s ex-girlfriend said they had broken up last year after he abused her. She moved out with her kids but the suspect would often come over to spend time with the children. She said her family did not like him and that her father had threatened to hurt him after the fight involving her sister.

According to the report, the suspect said the Pearson’s came into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and “started beating on him.” He said Maurice Pearson attacked him first and then told Xavier Pearson to “get his licks in.”

He told investigators he was afraid he was going to die. He said he spotted his folding pocketknife and “‘just began swinging’ at ‘whatever he could’ to ‘get them off of me.'” He recalled stabbing both of them repeatedly, though he couldn’t say how many exactly.

“(The suspect) stated that he was distraught and asked multiple times ‘Why would they do that?'” the report reads in part.

“(The suspect) made statements during the transport (to the hospital) that he hoped both XAVIER and MAURICE were okay. He also mentioned hoping they will all be able to move past this for his two daughters’ sake,” the report added.

Another of Maurice Pearson’s daughters told police she brought him and Xavier Pearson to her sister’s apartment. She said Maurice Pearson said he was “gonna go get him” — referring to the suspect. She said by the time she entered the apartment, Maurice Pearson was already lying on the floor. She said she saw her brother and the suspect fighting before her brother was stabbed.

A probable cause affidavit filed May 12 in the manslaughter case indicates she said that the suspect and Xavier Pearson were on their feet when she entered the room and that the suspect was still going after Maurice Pearson. She said Xavier Pearson tried to defend their father. She said the suspect then swung the knife at Xavier Pearson, stabbing him. She said he then pointed the knife at her, blaming her for what happened.

The probable cause affidavit adds that after the suspect was handcuffed and placed in a police cruiser at the scene, he told the officer something like, “After they were both down I didn’t continue, I called police, told you guys what happened. After I was off the ground, cuz I know once they were on the ground it’s no longer self-defense.”

The children of the suspect and ex-girlfriend were in the apartment when the stabbing happened. Neither were hurt.

— News 8’s Madalyn Buursma contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 7

Latoya Butler
3d ago

I feel bad that this happened but to be honest this was self defense. It states that his face was swollen and covered with blood from being beaten. That's when he pulled the knife out to defend himself. I feel he should get some prison time, but not life. This is such a sad story.

Reply(2)
2
Related
MLive

Shooting in Muskegon sends hospital into lockdown

MUSKEGON, MI – There was a shooting in Muskegon on Sunday triggering the lockdown of a hospital for approximately three hours. At approximately 5 p.m. Sunday, May 22, Muskegon police officers were dispatched to a shooting at Smith Ryerson Park, 550 Wood St., according to a Muskegon Police Department press release.
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Muskegon man shot in park, investigation underway

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A man is hospitalized after a shooting in Muskegon on Sunday, police say. Around 5 p.m., officers were sent to at Smith Ryerson Park, located at 550 Wood Street, with reports of a shooting. At the scene, police found evidence that a shooting had occurred. They...
MUSKEGON, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portage, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Portage, MI
Kalamazoo, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Kalamazoo, MI
abc57.com

Police investigating a shooting in Benton Harbor

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- Berrien County Dispatch confirmed that a shooting occurred between Highland Avenue and Oden Street in Benton Harbor on Sunday. The shooting reportedly happened around 1:15 p.m. No other details have been released and the scene of the incident is clear.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police investigating after Friday morning home invasion in Dexter

DEXTER, Mich. – The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information after a man broke into a home on the 300 block of Cambridge Drive in Dexter, around 15 minutes northwest of Ann Arbor. The home’s resident called Washtenaw County Metro Dispatch around 3 a.m. on Friday...
DEXTER, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Pearsons
WOOD

Police investigating shooting in Muskegon

Zeeland student’s art to be displayed at U.S. Capitol. ‘Eye-opening’: Program trains student athletes on …. Police: One hospitalized, no arrests after Muskegon …. GR nonprofit seeks help to continue creative recycling …. Deputies: Holland Twp. stabbing suspect in custody.
MUSKEGON, MI
WWMT

Baby safe, father arrested after Amber Alert, homicide in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A mother was shot and killed by the father of her son Friday, and then that child was kidnapped by his mother's killer, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. The woman's body was found Friday at a home on Emerson Street near S. Burdick...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
abc57.com

Two killed, multiple wounded in Goshen shooting

GOSHEN, Ind. -- According to the Goshen Police Department, a shooting occurred at a residence on Rosemare Court in Goshen around 3:20 on Saturday, leaving two dead and three wounded. One male was taken to Goshen Hospital for treatment, but has since been pronounced deceased. Another male was pronounced dead...
GOSHEN, IN
WILX-TV

‘A little safer today’ -- 7 arrested by Isabella County child predator task force

ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A joint task force seeking to catch child predators made seven arrests Thursday in Isabella County, about one hour north of Lansing. It was a massive operation, including law enforcement from Isabella County as well as the FBI, Bureau of Indian Affairs, Michigan State Police analytics unit, CMENT and MINT narcotics units, Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police, Mount Pleasant City Police Department, Central Michigan University Police, Shepherd Police Department and Isabella County Central Dispatch.
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
WZZM 13

Missing 1-year-old found safe, suspect in custody

Michigan State Police have confirmed that a suspect is in custody and 1-year-old Armanii Elijah Smith is safe. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety and the Michigan State Police have issued an AMBER Alert for a 1-year-old baby following a domestic homicide. Police say the incident happened on the 1000...
KALAMAZOO, MI
abc57.com

Jury finds Kenneth Dogan guilty for the murder of Lateisha Burnett

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- On Friday, a jury found 42-year-old Kenneth Dogan, of South Bend, guilty of the April 1, 2021 murder of 28-year-old Lateisha Burnett, of South Bend. The jury also found Dogan guilty of criminal recklessness and invasion of privacy. Dogan was found not guilty of two counts of attempted murder and voluntary manslaughter.
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Michigan woman arrested on drug, gun charges

A Michigan woman has been arrested in downtown South Bend on drug and gun charges. An Indiana State Trooper saw the driver of a Yamaha motorcycle commit several moving violations in the area of Michigan and Bronson Streets. During the stop, the trooper found that the motorcycle’s passenger had a...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy