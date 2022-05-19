ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

U.S. weekly unemployment insurance claims rise to 200,000

By James McAllister
 4 days ago
New applications for U.S. unemployment insurance benefits rose 19,000 for the week ending April 30 to a seasonally adjusted 200,000. The previous week’s figure was revised up from 180,000 to 181,000. The four-week moving average as of April 30 rose to 188,000 from a revised 180,000 as of the week ending April 23.

The number of continuing unemployment insurance claims, which refers to the number of unemployed workers who filed for benefits at least two weeks ago and are actively receiving unemployment benefits, fell to 1.4 million for the week ending April 23. Reporting for continuing claims lag one week. The continuing claims figure was the lowest since January 1970.

Unemployment insurance is a joint federal and state program that provides temporary monetary benefits to eligible laid-off workers who are actively seeking new employment. Qualifying individuals receive unemployment compensation as a percentage of their lost wages in the form of weekly cash benefits while they search for new employment.

The federal government oversees the general administration of state unemployment insurance programs. The states control the specific features of their unemployment insurance programs, such as eligibility requirements and length of benefits.

