Everything you wanted to know about renting boats in Okoboji but were too afraid to ask
By Jared McNett
Sioux City Journal
4 days ago
The first thing to know about renting boats and other aquatic equipment in the Okoboji area is that there are options aplenty. Even a cursory Google search for places to rent from yields more than 10 options on or near the lake. Okoboji Boat Works, which has being doing...
WEST OKOBOJI, Iowa -- There aren't many places left in Northwest Iowa that sell DeSotos, Studebakers, Packards and bright-orange muscle-Buicks with 7.4-liter V8 engines. And there aren't very many museums anywhere where a visitor could, for a price, buy an exhibit and drive it home. Okoboji Classic Cars, which bills...
Opal Forch of Sioux City will celebrate her 90th birthday on Wednesday with a card shower. Cards may be sent to P.O. Box 5136, Sioux City, IA 51102. Opal was born on May 25, 1932, in Anthon, Iowa. She is the former owner/operator of Opal's Hairdressers, Downtown Sioux City.
We all dream of catching the "big one" but one Iowa man actually did catch the "biggest one" in South Dakota. According to the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department,. Ethan Evink of Hospers, IA caught the record setting flathead catfish on Friday morning. The fish came in at...
OTO, Iowa -- Dan Heissel stood on the shoulder of Snake River Trail, deep in the hills and woods near Oto, and listed animals visitors to the public land here could spot. Deer, turkeys, mink, beavers, foxes, coyotes. As if on cue, a raccoon scurried across the road just a...
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to approve a resolution adopting plans, specifications, form of contract and estimated cost for the Jepson Park improvements project. According to city documents, the project includes the construction of playground structures and safety play surfacing, an open shelter, signage...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) –The sculpture “Miss” has been recovered. Saturday, Sculpture Walk reported the sculpture had been damaged and stolen near Wells Fargo along Phillips Avenue. It was one of the new sculptures recently installed in downtown Sioux Falls. Sculpture Walk announced on Facebook the piece had been recovered and is in the possession of the Sioux Falls Police Department. No other information has been released. There are a record 67 sculptures to view this year while walking downtown Sioux Falls.
CALUMET—When Steve Loshman asked if people have been complaining to Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg about rising fuel prices, Gregg replied with a succinct, “Oh yeah” and a nod of his head. “When it crosses that $4 threshold, it’s hard not to notice. And people were noticing long...
The modern elements and exquisite architecture of this 2 story home will amaze you. The combination of metals, hardwoods & stone with well-planned lighting and technology make this a stand-out property. The foyer is polished concrete and a stone gallery wall with a half bath steps away. The sunken living room has a 20ft ceiling, wetbar with beverage fridge, gas linear fireplace, walnut hardwood floors and a slider to the outdoor patios. The dining room has sliding glass panels that open to provide a wall-less view of Whispering Creek Golf Course, a temp-controlled wine wall enclosure with glass doors. Open concept plan to the kitchen with Thermador appliances and induction cooktop, built-in walnut table and benches, pantry with prep counters, island and peninsula bar stool space so your inclusive entertaining space is phenomenal. Primary suite on main has a fireplace, bathroom retreat with tiled walk in shower, heated floors and towel bars, floating vanity with dual sinks in quartz, TV in the mirror, deep soaker tub and WIC with closet system. Second suite on main has a huge tiled shower with dual sinks in quartz and WIC. Main floor laundry has generous cabinets and storage closets, laundry shoot and includes the Washer/Dryer new in 2022. Custom stairway leads you to the 2nd level and family room with wetbar, fireplace, hardwoods and slider to the upper level patio. Down the hall is a half bath, bedrooms 3 & 4 are spacious with built-in shelving, plush carpet, vaulted ceiling, WIC, bathroom with tiled shower and quartz sink top, bedroom #5 has a hardwoods, vaulted ceiling and closet with storage system. Triple garage has oversized doors, heater, half bath, floor drain, salt shoot to the water softener, separate room for the garbage containers. The back patios have 4 overhead heaters, fireplace, built-in grill and barstool space, and firepit circle. Tax abatement good til 2027. Future lower finish for over 7000 SqFt potential. Impressive! Agent is related to sellers.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — If your garden is part of your weekend plan, be sure to protect sensitive plants tonight. Or just wait until tomorrow to plant. The Sioux Falls National Weather Service says following a cool day, areas frost are likely overnight. It’ll be a mostly sunny and pleasant day on Sunday. Dreary and cooler returns for the start of the work week.
Many of us spend a lot of time in our yards to make them beautiful to enjoy with family and friends. Here's your chance to get recognized for it!. During the months of June through September, you can nominate your yard, your neighbor's yard, a friend's yard or any yard in Sioux City for Yard of the Month.
SIOUX CITY -- Chris Myres considers himself a diehard fan of the bluesy rock group Big Head Todd and the Monsters. So, how does the Sioux City economic development specialist display his fanaticism for the Boulder, Colorado-based jam band?. Well, the memorabilia that Myres displays on his living room mantel...
Chris Myres talks about the band Big Head Todd and the Monsters during an interview at his Sioux City home. He estimates that when the band performs on June 4 at WinnaVegas Casino Resort, it will be his tenth time hearing them live.
Work continues on the demolition of the old jail building. King Excavation has two excavators on site. The one at right pulls down the structure, and the smaller one to the left picks up the rubble to be put in dump trucks. -- Diane Weiland photo. TREASURE AMONG THE RUBBLE...
Duane and Delores Larrew, formerly of Sioux City, will celebrate 65 years of marriage on Thursday, June 2, with a gathering of family and friends from 2 to 5 p.m. at Lansky's Pizza, Pasta, & Philly, 1131 N. Broadway, Council Bluffs, Iowa. Cards may be sent to 3405 S Tomahawk...
*Please call ahead to ensure the programs are available.*. Volunteer tutors, part-time instructors and substitute instructors to help persons learn to read, write or spell, learn math, receive high school diploma through G.E.D. program, or learn to read and write English. 494-1964. Connections Area Agency on Aging, needs volunteer drivers...
HAWARDEN—A pair of grants will do their part in improving several Hawarden properties. According to Hawarden Community and Economic Development director Carol Hoogestraat, the Iowa Economic Development Authority recently approved the city’s request for $100,000 from the Emergency Catalyst Grant. The funds will go toward repairing the Central...
Drivers on East 49th Street in Sioux Falls will be looking for alternative routes for the next several days. The City of Sioux Falls says beginning Friday (May 20), the west leg of East 49th Street will be closed at Sycamore Avenue to allow crews to perform concrete repairs. Motorists...
Comments / 0