Williamsport, PA

Williamsport Area high school students spruce up Brandon Park

By Carrie Pauling
 4 days ago
Williamsport Area High School Students Kristen Goodman and Warren Robinson pictured here, both in 11th grade, were instrumental in securing the grant and leading the project.  C. Pauling / NCPA

Williamsport, Pa. -- A group of 14 Williamsport Area High School students are making repairs and improving facilities at Brandon Park with funds they secured from a "Better Together" grant through Harbor Freight.

Randy Williamson, contractor trades teacher at the high school, was on site at the park merely to oversee and instruct the students, who have managed the project mostly on their own, he said.

"We applied for a Better Together grant and received $5,000," said 11th-grade student Kristen Goodman. She and fellow students Ethan Young, 12th grade, and Warren Robinson, 11th grade, led the group in choosing the project.

Students work to replace the roof of the dugout where a fire burned a hole in April 2021. C. Pauling

In addition to writing the grant, the trio had to present their idea both to Williamsport City Council and the Williamsport Area School Board.

"We chose this project because when you come to a park, you expect it to look a certain way," said Goodman. "But these dugouts didn't fit in with the rest of the beauty of the park, she said.

In April 2021, a fire in one of the dugouts at the baseball diamond burned a hole in the roof. It has been in disrepair since then.

Repairs are needed after a fire burned the roof of one of the dugouts. C. Pauling / NCPA

Related reading: Update: Dugout fire at Brandon Park Saturday afternoon

The 43 acre park was a gift to Williamsport in 1889 in memory of Jane Cummings Brandon, the beloved sister of Andrew Boyd Cummings.

The park has been a center of recreation for the city, with benches and a band shell, tennis courts, baseball fields, and playgrounds. Cultural and music festivals, craft shows, and other events are held there.

Related reading: Brandon’s Bandshell: Over 100 years in Williamsport’s outdoor stage

In recent years the band shell has also required upkeep. City engineer Jon Sander said in October that the stage was experiencing cracking, the back wall had issues, the structure needed a new roof and gable, and the facility inside needed heating and air conditioning work. Repairs to that structure neared $280,000.

On Wednesday, the Williamsport students were working hard on the first of a few days of expected repairs at the park. They also plan to make repairs in the bath house and lay concrete pads for benches.

The students used funds from a Harbor Freight "Better Together" grant for materials. C. Pauling / NCPA

"We started with the dugouts," said Goodman. "Tonight there's a baseball game, so as soon as we leave, they'll be using them. It feels good to know we made them better," she said.

Paving starts tonight on W. Third and Market streets in Williamsport

Williamsport, Pa. — A 2.5-mile resurfacing project continues on Route 2014 (West Fourth Street/Campbell Street/West Third Street), Route 2089 (Hepburn Street), Route 2023 (Market Street), and Route 3012 (Ridge Avenue) in the City of Williamsport. Starting tonight, contractor HRI will begin milling and paving along the following locations in...
therecord-online.com

NWS issues Sunday storm watch

STATE COLLEGE, PA – The National Weather Service has put a severe thunderstorm watch into effect until 9 p.m. on Sunday. The watch area includes Clinton, Centre and Lycoming counties:. Severe Thunderstorm Watch. From Sun 1 pm until 9 pm EDT. Attend to information sources as described in the...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WBRE

Williamsport community pool new addition in 50 years

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Williamsport community just welcomed a new addition to the memorial pool. The department of public works installed new electricity and led lights to the pool. The last renovations were done over 50 years ago. The city had plans to repair some cracks and leaks in the pool and DPW decided […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Sally Elizabeth Hilsher

Williamsport — Sally Elizabeth Hilsher, 66, of Williamsport passed away peacefully at UPMC Susquehanna on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 while surrounded by her loving family. Sally was born in Williamsport on Nov. 1, 1955, a daughter of the late Carl Jacob and Palma Josephine (Pisani) Spaeth. Sally was a...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Storm damage in Schuylkill County

ST. CLAIR, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Strong storms took down trees in one Schuylkill County neighborhood. On South Nicholas Street in St. Clair, the wind knocked a tree down onto a car and on top of a home. Crews were out cleaning up the debris and assessing the damage. According to the PPL outage map, […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
