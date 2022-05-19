ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Fort Myers Brewing Co. wins gold medal at World Beer Cup

By Hannah Groves
 3 days ago
Southwest Florida is quickly becoming a beer mecca - and Fort Myers Brewing Co. has the award to prove it.

Out of 10,542 entries in 103 categories in 57 countries in this year's World Beer Cup, the Fort Myers’ Brewing Co.’s Chocolate Stout beer won the gold medal for a chocolate brew.

Rob Whyte co-founded the company with his wife, Jen. He said he felt honored to have the Chocolate Stout to be named best in the world.

“Our brewing team is passionate about our work to perfect and fine-tune unique, flavorful craft brews for fellow beer-lovers to enjoy, so it means a lot for our stout to be selected by judges around the world for this top recognition,” Whyte said.

The company has been part of the Fort Myers community since 2013 and was the first microbrewery in Lee County.

