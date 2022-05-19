No. 14 Hereford boys lacrosse overwhelms Glenelg, 14-3, to reach Class 2A state semifinals

Fallston High School girls and boys lacrosse teams put on a pair of dominant displays Saturday evening as both won Class 1A state semifinal games played in Havre de Grace at James R. Harris Stadium. The girls (13-2) opened play with a 16-0 win over Boonsboro, while the boys (15-3) followed suit with a 21-0 blanking of the Academy for College and Career Exploration (ACCE).
Century took control early and never let up, rolling to a 19-8 victory over Middletown on Saturday to advance to the state final, where it will face Hereford on Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Loyola Maryland’s Ridley Athletic Complex. Source: The Baltimore Sun High School Sports.
After thunderstorms produced 1 to 2 inches of rain Sunday evening, a flood warning was issued for Baltimore and the surrounding area beginning around 10 p.m. and lasting until 4:15 a.m. Monday. Source: The Baltimore Sun County News.
Carl E. Greeley, who began as a meat cutter and went on to own and operate the Geresbeck stores where he became the “shrimp king,” died of pneumonia May 17 at his home in Fallston. He was 92. Source: The Baltimore Sun County News.
After trying the highest-profile homicide case in Anne Arundel County’s recent history, State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess is not facing opposition by either major political party this election season, and said she’ll use the spare time to “concentrate on the job at hand.”. Source: The Baltimore...
Earlier this month, Gail Curley, marshal of the U.S. Supreme Court, was handed a bombshell of an assignment — overseeing an investigation into the leak of a draft opinion and apparent votes in a major abortion case. Source: The Baltimore Sun Politics Section State of Maryland.
A Howard County man who sprayed a fire extinguisher at police officers during some of the most intense rioting at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was sentenced Monday to nearly three years in prison. Source: The Baltimore Sun Politics Section State of Maryland.
Frustrated with the lack of accessibility and options, Randallstown native Rumbidzai Mangwende decided to start EthosSphere, an online beauty marketplace that sells a variety of skin care, makeup and hair products for women of color. Source: The Baltimore Sun County News.
