ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

Record heat expected this weekend

By Adam Strzempko
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cTt3j_0fjdRd0600

CHICOPEE, Mass. ( WWLP ) – It was a cool day Thursday but that will all be changing as we head into the weekend.

On Saturday, it will feel like summer with temperatures getting up into the 90s. The reason for the big warm-up is the jet stream. It will be moving well to our north allowing the heat and humidity over the south to move north and to here in New England.

Heat stroke in dogs can be deadly, know the signs

Record:
91°

Set in 1992 & 2013

The record high for Saturday at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee is 91 set back in 1992 and 2013. There is a good chance at breaking that record with temperatures expected to make it up into the low to mid-90s.

7 Day Forecast

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FBK7g_0fjdRd0600

Saturday is looking hot and humid with highs getting up into the lower 90s. Sunday is looking partly sunny, hot and humid with the chance for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs will once again be in the 90s.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
MassLive.com

Heat advisory declared in Massachusetts as temperatures reach record highs in Boston, Worcester

Much of Massachusetts is under a heat advisory Sunday as temperatures reach record highs. While Saturday’s temperatures were not as high as expected, Worcester did match its record high of 88 degrees for May 21, according to the National Weather Service. The last time that temperature was reached was 1975. Worcester is expected to reach a high of 96 degrees Sunday, blowing past the record for May 22, which was set in 1992.
WORCESTER, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
City
Chicopee, MA
Chicopee, MA
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Stroke#New England#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
WWLP

Local ice cream shops busy this weekend

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – On a beautiful and sunny day like Saturday people have been keeping ice cream shops busy as they try to beat the summer heat. Many places finally opening up their doors for the start of the season. People on Saturday buying sundaes, snow cones or cartoon ice cream pops to stay […]
CHICOPEE, MA
WWLP

WWLP

21K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy