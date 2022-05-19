ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

VIDEO: Warehouse that caught fire set to be demolished

By Ivy Tan
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A warehouse in downtown Richmond is scheduled to be demolished after a fire destroyed it earlier this week.

Crews responded to reports of a large fire on 3002 North Arthur Ashe Boulevard a little before 9 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18. When firemen arrived on the scene, they saw flames coming through the roof of a warehouse.

The fire, which could be seen at a location across from The Diamond , was brought under control at 9:25 p.m. and all hotspots were extinguished.

Richmond Fire crews respond to vacant house fire

Credit: Video courtesy of Liz Bowen

An inspection of the building that caught on fire took place afterwards. The property owner approved for the building to be demolished next month.

No injuries were reported in connection with the fire, and nobody was displaced. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Credit: Liz Bowen
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

