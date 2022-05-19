ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Jimbo Fisher Went Scorched Earth on Nick Saban at a Press Conference

By Stephen Douglas
 4 days ago
Nick Saban spoke at an event on Wednesday night in Birmingham and made some comments about the current state of college football . Saban, like most coaches, is not happy with the way things are going in the Name, Image, Likeness era. He particularly called out Texas A&M , with a statement so bold that coach Jimbo Fisher called a press conference to respond on Thursday morning. Here are Saban's comments about A&M, via ESPN :

"I mean, we were second in recruiting last year," Saban told the audience. "A&M was first. A&M bought every player on their team -- made a deal for name, image, likeness. We didn't buy one player, all right? But I don't know if we're gonna be able to sustain that in the future because more and more people are doing it. It's tough."

Saban also said that Alabama *only* paid $3 million "doing it the right way" last season. Which infers that Texas A&M didn't do it "the right way." As mentioned above, Fisher was so upset by these comments that he held a press conference where he said Saban saw himself as God and made cryptic allusions to Saban maybe not always doing things the right way.

Saban apparently tried to call Fisher, but he did not take the call.

Of course, Fisher was not the only one Saban called out. He also referenced a rumor that Deion Sanders and Jackson State paid Travis Hunter a million dollars . Something everyone involved has denied.

"Hell, read about it in the paper. I mean, Jackson State paid a guy $1 million last year that was a really good Division I player to come to the school. It was in the paper, and they bragged about it. Nobody did anything about it. I mean, these guys at Miami that are going to play basketball there for $400,000, it's in the newspaper. The guy tells you how he's doing it."

Both Sanders and Hunter have responded on Twitter, with Sanders promising to address the "LIE" more today.

Should make for some interesting insurance commercials.

Saban's comments even shocked Paul Finebaum.

Just an incredible amount of people upset with Saban this morning. The only question is how will Saban now respond? Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M visit Tuscaloosa on October 8. If Fisher's recruiting class wasn't worth every penny they could be looking at a historic beatdown.

Comments / 1

