ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Popular San Antonio Broadway bar announces it'll only serve 25 and up

By Priscilla Aguirre
mySanAntonio.com
mySanAntonio.com
 4 days ago

Comments / 0

Related
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Drive-thru zoo experience returns to San Antonio Zoo

SAN ANTONIO — The Drive Thru Zoo is returning to San Antonio by popular demand!. San Antonio Zoo is offering the drive-through experience on select evenings in June. The Drive Thru Zoo was incredibly popular in 2020 when the pandemic first swept through San Antonio by offering families a safe and unique way to see the zoo's animals.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
mommypoppins.com

San Antonio, Texas with Kids: 17 Top Things to Do for Families

San Antonio has top attractions and activities to suit visitors of all ages and interests. History, culture, and five theme parks only minutes from town are just some of its glories. Despite being the second-largest city in the state, the center seems manageable and compact, making it perfect for a weekend trip in Texas with smaller kids. The jewel in San Antonio's crown is the River Walk, a world of its own below street level that connects many sites and attractions. And, of course, a visit to the Alamo allows you to see the location of the infamous 1836 battle that became a symbol of heroic resistance on the route to Texas independence. Modern indoor attractions, such as the LEGOLAND Discovery Center and the DoSeum, mean there are many options for every family.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alamo, TX
San Antonio, TX
Food & Drinks
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
San Antonio, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Restaurants
San Antonio, TX
Restaurants
KSAT 12

San Antonio Zoo offering $8 admission on Monday for locals

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County residents who are looking to enjoy a day outdoors can spend time at the San Antonio Zoo on Monday at a discounted rate for PNC Bank Locals Day. Admission is typically $21.73 for adults and $17.16 for children ages 3 to 11, but the price will go down to $8 per person on May 23 for locals.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Margie Smith
KTSA

Immersive Van Gogh exhibit opens in San Antonio next week

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An immersive, artful experience is opening in in downtown San Antonio next week. Immersive Van Gogh San Antonio will open on May 26 and remain open through September 5. The exhibit is located in Lighthouse San Antonio just east of downtown at 221 Burleson, near the intersection of I-35 and I-37.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Broadway#Beer Garden#Food Drink#Salud#Drink Texas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
fox7austin.com

Recipes perfect for graduation parties, brunch, or summer get-togethers

AUSTIN, Texas - It's that time of year when we all are getting together to celebrate graduation, have a summer party, or even just for a brunch. Of course, no get-together is complete without food and FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum has some ideas that will help make things easier in the kitchen.
AUSTIN, TX
San Antonio Current

22 water parks in driving distance of San Antonio that are perfect for summer fun

Summer's the time to get wet, but that doesn't mean you have to leg it all the way to the coast. Not when there are other ways to cool off while having a blast. Hear us out: when you need an adrenaline boost but it's too hot for rollercoasters, water parks are the way to go. Gravity-defying slides, lazy rivers, wave pools and other attractions are perfect for beating the heat. And most have plenty to offer the little ones, assuming you want to make it a family affair.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
mySanAntonio.com

mySanAntonio.com

San Antonio, TX
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.

 https://www.mysanantonio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy