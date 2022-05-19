Popular San Antonio Broadway bar announces it'll only serve 25 and up

San Antonio has top attractions and activities to suit visitors of all ages and interests. History, culture, and five theme parks only minutes from town are just some of its glories. Despite being the second-largest city in the state, the center seems manageable and compact, making it perfect for a weekend trip in Texas with smaller kids. The jewel in San Antonio's crown is the River Walk, a world of its own below street level that connects many sites and attractions. And, of course, a visit to the Alamo allows you to see the location of the infamous 1836 battle that became a symbol of heroic resistance on the route to Texas independence. Modern indoor attractions, such as the LEGOLAND Discovery Center and the DoSeum, mean there are many options for every family.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO