Zion Woman Gets Prison in Death of Kenosha Man in Waukegan

CHICAGO (CBS) – The man accused of killing a mother of six and hurting another woman in Racine, Wisconsin is arrested after a standoff with authorities in Chicago Sunday.Terry "Scooter" Jackson was taken into custody following an arrest operation by members of the United States Marshals Service Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force. Authorities said that upon making contact, Jackson was seen in the window of a home near 56th and Elizabeth streets in Englewood with a firearm. After a brief standoff and negotiations, Jackson surrendered without incident. The firearm was recovered from the scene. Jackson is accused of assaulting two women in...
A Waukegan man has been charged with firing shots during an armed robbery in a strip mall in Waukegan earlier this month, court documents show. Sotero Sanchez Jr., 18, of the 1700 block of Jenkinson Court in Waukegan, was charged with two counts of armed robbery and four counts of aggravated unlawful use of a […]
RACINE, Wis. - Terry Jackson, the man accused of shooting and killing 30-year-old Brittany Booker of Racine, was arrested in Chicago on Sunday, May 22. Authorities found her body on Sunday, April 24. The arrest comes following an operation conducted by members of the United States Marshals Service Great Lakes...
WILL COUNTY, Ill. - Three people were killed, and three others are in serious condition after a two-vehicle crash in Will County. The crash occurred near US Route 52 and Baker Road in Manhattan Township. At 10:25 p.m. Saturday, Illinois State Police responded to a two-unit motor vehicle crash. Three...
RACINE, Wis. -- Police in Racine, Wisconsin, are asking for the public's help locating a man who was caught on video pushing a pregnant woman to the ground before running away Thursday. The Racine Police Department said the man shoved the victim, who is 26 weeks pregnant, in the back,...
A Good Samaritan is speaking out after he potentially saved the life of a woman who was being held captive inside of an abandoned home on Chicago’s Far South Side this weekend. According to Chicago police, the 36-year-old woman was found inside an abandoned property in the 11900 block...
CHICAGO - A missing teen from Chicago was found in Tuscaloosa this week, thanks to the quick actions of hotel employees. At about 12:40 p.m. Thursday, the Tuscaloosa Police Department received a call from a hotel requesting a welfare check on a resident. During check-in, a front desk staff member...
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to five years in prison after a 2020 attempted car theft ended with one man dead. Lamont Rodgers, 21, pleaded guilty to second-degree reckless homicide and second-degree recklessly endangering safety in April 2021. The shooting happened near 40th and North the night...
CHICAGO - Another shooting in downtown Chicago Friday night turned into a chaotic scene on the Riverwalk. A man was wounded during a shootout with an off-duty Cook County sheriff’s officer near Millennium Park. The 22-year-old was trying to enter the park about 7:20 p.m. in the first block...
A Chicago man was arrested after police say he struck a victim with a brick during a robbery in broad daylight at the Metra station in Libertyville. The incident happened around 12:20 p.m. Monday at the Metra station, 200 Lake Street in Libertyville. Libertyville Deputy Chief of Police Ed Sindles said officers responded to a […]
Police are investigating after a man in his 20s was shot Friday afternoon while standing on the sidewalk of a residential street in Waukegan. The Waukegan Police Department and Waukegan Fire Department responded around 12 p.m. Friday to the 500 block of Cummings Avenue for a report of a shooting. Waukegan Deputy Police Chief Joe […]
WAUWATOSA, Wis. — 12 News obtained video of a shooting inside a George Webb restaurant in Wauwatosa. Police say a customer allegedly shot an employee in the face after an argument over an incomplete food order escalated. The employee, a 26-year-old father, survived but faces extensive injuries. Two women,...
An incident that occurred Friday afternoon, near 11th, 12th and Center Streets, has attracted a large police presence. This is an ongoing situation. Officials with the Racine Police Department have not issued a statement, but unconfirmed sources have reported that a person was shot. We have no official information about who shot the person. We’ll update the story when we have more information.
CHICAGO -- Chicago police are warning residents of two robberies about a day apart at a CTA bus stop on the South Side. The incidents occurred in the 2600 block of East 93rd Street last Wednesday and Thursday about 9 a.m., police said. SEE ALSO | 14-year-old boy charged with...
Comments / 3