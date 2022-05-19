Zion Woman Gets Prison in Death of Kenosha Man in Waukegan

CHICAGO (CBS) – The man accused of killing a mother of six and hurting another woman in Racine, Wisconsin is arrested after a standoff with authorities in Chicago Sunday.Terry "Scooter" Jackson was taken into custody following an arrest operation by members of the United States Marshals Service Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force. Authorities said that upon making contact, Jackson was seen in the window of a home near 56th and Elizabeth streets in Englewood with a firearm. After a brief standoff and negotiations, Jackson surrendered without incident. The firearm was recovered from the scene. Jackson is accused of assaulting two women in...

