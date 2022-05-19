ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukegan, IL

Zion Woman Gets Prison in Death of Kenosha Man in Waukegan

 3 days ago

(Waukegan, IL) A Zion woman is on her way to prison, after a fatal hit and run nearly 2...

CBS Chicago

Man accused in homicide of mother of six in Racine, Wisconsin arrested in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – The man accused of killing a mother of six and hurting another woman in Racine, Wisconsin is arrested after a standoff with authorities in Chicago Sunday.Terry "Scooter" Jackson was taken into custody following an arrest operation by members of the United States Marshals Service Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force. Authorities said that upon making contact, Jackson was seen in the window of a home near 56th and Elizabeth streets in Englewood with a firearm. After a brief standoff and negotiations, Jackson surrendered without incident. The firearm was recovered from the scene. Jackson is accused of assaulting two women in...
fox32chicago.com

Terry Jackson arrested in Chicago; accused in Brittany Booker homicide

RACINE, Wis. - Terry Jackson, the man accused of shooting and killing 30-year-old Brittany Booker of Racine, was arrested in Chicago on Sunday, May 22. Authorities found her body on Sunday, April 24. The arrest comes following an operation conducted by members of the United States Marshals Service Great Lakes...
RACINE, WI
fox32chicago.com

3 dead, 3 seriously injured in Will County crash

WILL COUNTY, Ill. - Three people were killed, and three others are in serious condition after a two-vehicle crash in Will County. The crash occurred near US Route 52 and Baker Road in Manhattan Township. At 10:25 p.m. Saturday, Illinois State Police responded to a two-unit motor vehicle crash. Three...
WILL COUNTY, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Attempted car theft, reckless homicide; Milwaukee man gets 5 years

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to five years in prison after a 2020 attempted car theft ended with one man dead. Lamont Rodgers, 21, pleaded guilty to second-degree reckless homicide and second-degree recklessly endangering safety in April 2021. The shooting happened near 40th and North the night...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Police arrest suspect who allegedly attacked victim during armed robbery at Metra station in Libertyville

A Chicago man was arrested after police say he struck a victim with a brick during a robbery in broad daylight at the Metra station in Libertyville. The incident happened around 12:20 p.m. Monday at the Metra station, 200 Lake Street in Libertyville. Libertyville Deputy Chief of Police Ed Sindles said officers responded to a […]
LIBERTYVILLE, IL
WISN

Newly released video shows customer shoot George Webb employee in face

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — 12 News obtained video of a shooting inside a George Webb restaurant in Wauwatosa. Police say a customer allegedly shot an employee in the face after an argument over an incomplete food order escalated. The employee, a 26-year-old father, survived but faces extensive injuries. Two women,...
WAUWATOSA, WI
Racine County Eye

Breaking: Heavy Police Presence at 11th and Center in Racine

An incident that occurred Friday afternoon, near 11th, 12th and Center Streets, has attracted a large police presence. This is an ongoing situation. Officials with the Racine Police Department have not issued a statement, but unconfirmed sources have reported that a person was shot. We have no official information about who shot the person. We’ll update the story when we have more information.
RACINE, WI

