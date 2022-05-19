ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Local woman’s mobile beauty supply store ‘like the DoorDash for hair care’

By Jenny Hansson
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CAlJ3_0fjdR3VJ00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland woman decided to take matters into her own hands after having trouble finding the hair care products she needed.

Nycole Mason says it’s a problem Black women often deal with — so during the pandemic, she launched a mobile beauty supply store of her own.

“I came up with mobile delivery, being like the DoorDash for hair care,” Mason explained.

TRENDING: Greater Idaho movement dealt setback after 2 Oregon counties vote against it

Mason says she pursued her idea after she was laid off during the pandemic. It was sparked by issues she had, both with a lack of products and bad experiences in stores.

“I remember sometimes I would go into a hair store and get weird looks from owners, like, ‘Okay, is she going to steal… what is she in here doing?’ and it really made me uncomfortable,” Mason said.

After some research and testing of products — she set up her website and spread the word on social media.

That’s how one customer, Sia Miller, first heard about the Elegant Beauty Supply.

LIST: CDC recommends these Oregon counties to consider masking up again

“I ended up in an emergency situation where I was getting my hair done, but I’d worked overtime the night before and didn’t have time to get to the beauty supply store and my hair appt was first [thing] in the morning the next day and I didn’t have time to go,” Miller explained.

Miller needed braiding hair to bring to her appointment — and Mason had just what she was looking for.

“I didn’t expect it to be that easy. It was literally as easy as 1, 2, 3,” Miller stated. “I went online, selected what I wanted — the price was unbelievable comparable to supply store. I don’t know how she does it.”

Miller got her hair within an hour of her order.

Mason delivers seven days a week in the Portland metro area and even has a special line of hair that isn’t carried at any local stores.

She’s hoping to work with salons so they can have the hair in-house already. In the meantime, she feels good about making hair care more accessible to a large portion of the community.

If you’d like to check out Miller’s website or order something, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 2

Related
KGW

Portland nonprofit replacing burned-out car lightbulbs for free

PORTLAND, Ore. — During a Saturday cleanup in Portland's Richmond neighborhood, people passing through the area may have noticed Don Merrill holding up a sign announcing free replacements for burned-out taillights. Volunteers with Merril's nonprofit, CNB-Seen, spent the morning inspecting and changing dead lightbulbs, a small but important service.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Lifestyle
State
Idaho State
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
opb.org

Oregon divers travel across US to help solve cold cases

Your browser does not support the audio element. Two Oregon divers have spent the past two years traveling throughout the U.S. trying to solve fatal cold cases. So far, the pair have assisted in findings answers in over two dozen cases, and more recently found the vehicle and remains of former Cornelius Mayor Ralph Brown, who went missing last year.
PORTLAND, OR
hh-today.com

When you see this, stop and buy a cup

In a spring marked by dismal news on the economic front, things may be looking up. On Saturday afternoon I came across a kids’ lemonade stand. It was the first one I had seen this year, and I took it as a sign of hope. This was was in...
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Salons#Ore#The Elegant Beauty Supply#Cdc
atomic-ranch.com

5 Beautiful Mid Century Modern Churches in the Pacific Northwest

The Pacific Northwest is well-known as a hotspot for Mid Century Modern architecture. While the area’s Rummer houses receive a lot of attention, this region is home to many other striking examples of mid century architecture. Among them are an abundance of churches. Many of these beautiful houses of...
RELIGION
corporatehousingbyowner.com

Farmhouse Perfect for a Couple or Family

Relax with the whole family at this peaceful fully furnished farmhouse from 1890 in SW Portland, Oregon. Located on a private fully fenced-in lush half acre. Fruit trees and berry bushes. Located in quiet Ashcreek. 3 minute drive to Multnomah Village with a lot of options for boutique shops and great restaurants. 15 minutes to Nike headquarters in Beaverton, 15 minutes to downtown, the zoo, or across the river to N & SE Portland. 25-30 minutes from the airport. Off street parking (with gated driveway). Lawn maintenance is included / will be taken care of.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hair Care
portlandsocietypage.com

Record-Breaking OMSI Gala Raises Over $1.1 Million

Portland, OR. More than 350 people attended the annual Oregon Museum of Science and Industry’s (OMSI) Gala on May 7th to support OMSI’s efforts to spread science education across the Pacific Northwest. David Lucas and Mike Richardson, seen above, enjoyed the cocktail reception, sponsored by Alliant Insurance. The gala, which took place inside OMSI’s historic Turbine Hall, grossed over $1.1 million through sponsorships, ticket sales, and an auction. This year’s gala, titled ‘Renaissance,’ commemorates a revival of in-person opportunities to gather, learn, and celebrate science, and connects to OMSI’s featured exhibit, The World of Leonardo da Vinci. (Photo credit, KLiK Concepts)
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy