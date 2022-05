HARRISBURG, PA — Governor Tom Wolf has called upon Pennsylvanians to once again share in acts of kindness in celebration of 1-4-3 Day in Pennsylvania on May 23, 2022. This is the fourth year for 1-4-3 Day, which was established in honor of Pennsylvania’s native son, Fred Rogers, who regularly used 1-4-3 as a way of saying I-Love-You throughout his life and on his beloved television series, Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood. His reference was to the number of letters in each word – 1-4-3 and May 23 is the 143rdday of the year.

