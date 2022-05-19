Severe Weather Statement issued for Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-23 08:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-25 20:42:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Franklin The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Bourbeuse River at Union. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Bourbeuse River at Union. * WHEN...Until Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Flat Creek backs up to Smeltzer`s Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Monday the stage was 16.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM CDT Monday was 16.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.9 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7:00 am) Location Stg Stage Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Bourbeuse River Union 15.0 16.3 17.1 8.8 4.9 3.7 3.3

FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO ・ 3 HOURS AGO