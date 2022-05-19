ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Hill, FL

Avoid the area: Deputies investigating shooting in Spring Hill

By Athina Morris
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vl9zg_0fjdOcj400

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Residents are being asked to avoid an area in Spring Hill where authorities are investigating a shooting Thursday morning.

The shooting happened in the area of Hanover Court and Logan Street.

There is no word on what led to the incident or how many people were injured.

News Channel 8 flew over the scene and saw several emergency vehicles around an intersection that was blocked off with crime scene tape.

Further information was not immediately available.

This story is developing and will be updated.

