Warning: This article contains spoilers for episodes 1 and 2 of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7. Change your [rules], All Stars 7. Change it around. The iconic words of Tammie Brown seemingly guided RuPaul's Drag Race producers as they concocted a massive twist fit for eight returning champions on the first all-winners edition of the Emmy-winning franchise. In a move that marked the biggest change to the format since the lipstick-pulling shenanigans of All Stars 2, RuPaul announced during Friday's episode that AS7 would contain no eliminations throughout the season. Instead, the cast will compete against each other's report cards, as they amass "Legendary Legend Stars" throughout the season — with one lip-sync-winning all-star gaining the ability to "block" a fellow competitor from adding any to her haul during the next episode.

TV SHOWS ・ 2 DAYS AGO