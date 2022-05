In October of 1966, when most young men in America were doing all they could to avoid going to Vietnam, Andalusia native Sammy Ray Nichols did something different. He left Troy University and joined the U.S. Marine Corps. Or, as he explained in his Veterans Day speech here last November, “I was a student at Troy, but I figured out I was wasting my time and my daddy’s money. So I hitchhiked to Montgomery and joined, and then I hitchhiked home to Andalusia.”

