Montefiore Einstein Cancer Center Researchers Receive Price Family Foundation Health Equity Research Awards
Newswise — May 19, 2022—(BRONX, NY)—The National Cancer Institute-designated Montefiore Einstein Cancer Center (MECC) has partnered with the Price Family Foundation to fund eight research teams developing novel cancer therapies and improving cancer outcomes for historically marginalized communities in the Bronx. The inaugural Price Family Foundation Health Equity Pilot Awards will...www.newswise.com
Comments / 0