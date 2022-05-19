ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

GOP Senate race remains too close to call

YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wfILn_0fjdMR2N00

It’s one of the most closely watched races in the country.

Two days after Pennsylvania’s Primary Election, the battle for the Republican U.S. Senate nomination is still in the spotlight.

The race between celebrity TV doctor Mehmet Oz and former hedge fund executive Dave McCormick remains too close to call, and it could be days, possibly weeks before a winner is declared.

Pa Sen. Race: Timeline for a potential Oz, McCormick recount

The latest numbers show Oz with a lead of just under 1,300 votes as of Thursday morning.

Both candidates say they’re optimistic they will prevail.

“We can see the path ahead, we can see victory ahead, and it’s all because of you. Thank you Pennsylvania,” said David McCormick.

“When all the votes are tallied, I am confident we will win,” said Dr. Mehmet Oz.

Pa Sen. race: Trump urges Oz to declare victory race being too close to call

The eventual Republican nominee will take on the current Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman , who handily won the Democratic nomination just days after suffering a stroke.

Fetterman defeated runner-up Congressman Conor Lamb by more than 30 percentage points.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Barnette roils Pennsylvania Senate race

(The Hill) – Hard-right candidate Kathy Barnette has come from nowhere to make the Republican Senate primary in Pennsylvania one of the tightest and most interesting races in the country. Barnette, a conservative commentator, is gaining fast on two candidates who have vastly outspent her: TV personality Mehmet Oz, who is backed by former President Trump, […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Congressman Mike Kelly announces 2023 community project funding list

U.S. Congressman Mike Kelly’s office announced the 2023 community project funding list on Thursday. The list is made up of 15 projects throughout the five counties making up Pennsylvania’s 16th Congressional District. This year’s list of projects totals to over $45 million in funding. Included on that list is $4 million to the Erie County […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie County election workers continue to canvass ballots

It’s final count Friday at the Erie County Courthouse and election office staff is telling the importance of voting within every race while canvassing the last provisional ballots. Briaunna Malone was live from the newsroom to tell us about the canvassing process and why every vote is important. Election Office staff is one step closer […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
Deadline

Dr. Oz’s Bid For Republican Nomination In PA Senate Race Likely Headed To Recount – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED: Celebrity TV Doctor Mehmet Oz will have to wait a few more weeks until he finds out whether he won or lost his bid to become the Republican nominee in the race for Pennsylvania’s empty Senate seat. While there is no official word, the Associated Press — long the gold standard in American election results — reported today that the contest between Oz and hedge fund CEO David McCormick “is too close to call and is likely headed for a statewide recount.” The AP reports the results may not be available until June 8,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
CNN

Are Republicans about to blow the Pennsylvania Senate race?

(CNN) — Mitch McConnell could be forgiven for experiencing a sense of deja vu in the run-up to Pennsylvania's Republican Senate primary on Tuesday. The Senate minority leader has spent the entire 2022 election telling anyone who will listen that a) Republicans should win back the majority this fall and b) the easiest way to blow it is to nominate candidates who can't appeal to general election voters.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Biden responds to Fetterman’s PA Senate primary win

WTAJ — President Joe Biden released a statement in support of John Fetterman after winning the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate in the Pa. Primary Election. Biden said the following: As Pennsylvania’s Lieutenant Governor, John Fetterman understands that working class families in Pennsylvania and across the country have been dealt out for far too long. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mehmet Oz
Person
David Mccormick
Person
Conor Lamb
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gop Senate#Hedge Fund#Gop#Republican#U S Senate#Trump#Democratic#Wjet Wfxp Yourerie
MSNBC

Notably crass, Trumpy Republican defeated by Democrat in very red district

Ali Velshi reports on Democrat Carol Glanville's victory in a local, Ohio state legislature election in which she defeated Republican Robert “RJ” Regan, an avid Donald Trump supporter deluded by QAnon conspiracies who'd gained notoriety for his crass remarks about rape, in a district traditionally held by Republicans. May 5, 2022.
OHIO STATE
MSNBC

'Major error': Pa. voters on Trump endorsing Oz in Senate primary

Dogs should eat food, not burnt brown balls. Explore Ohio's Earliest Settlements in Appalachia Ohio. Ohio Gov Will Cover The Cost To Install Solar If You Own A Home In These Zip Codes. Clipperpro /. SPONSORED. New Toenail Clipper is A Must-Have For Seniors In Ohio. LeafFilter /. SPONSORED. Avoid...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Center Square

U.S. Rep. Tom Reed resigns from Congress

(The Center Square) – U.S. Rep. Tom Reed, a Republican who represented Western New York for nearly a dozen years, announced his resignation on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives Tuesday afternoon. The former mayor of Corning had previously indicated early last year that he might run...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YourErie

YourErie

8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy