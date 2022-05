Whoever you are, wherever you are, we bet you weren't thinking that you'd be hearing music from former "Jon & Kate Plus 8" star Jon Gosselin today, right?. Well, allow us to upend all of your expectations about how this day was going to go with the fact that former "Jon & Kate Plus 8" star Jon Gosselin has released a single. It's a hip-hop ditty called "Voicemail," and he's asking in the caption to an Instagram snippet for everyone to "Please share, download and repost my new single 'Voicemail' 🎼🎼 #share."

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO