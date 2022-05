It seems like scam central lately but that's real life I guess and unfortunately, we have to constantly keep our guard up. Recently we just released information on how Massachusetts and Berkshire County residents should be careful of a scam related to the recent baby formula shortage. You can get all of the details on the scam by going here. Now, there's another scam that Massachusetts residents including residents of Berkshire County should be aware of and I almost got burned.

BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO