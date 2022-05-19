ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Kourtney Kardashian's Kids Aren't Thrilled About This Element of Their Mom's Relationship With Travis Barker

By Taylor Plumstead
SheKnows
SheKnows
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BxpuO_0fjdLyw100

Click here to read the full article.

Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker’s steamy PDA has been off the charts since they’ve started dating. While we’re not exactly mad about it (um, couple goals!), Kardashian’s children — Mason, 12, Penelope, 9 and Reign, 7 — are really not on board with all the love and affection they’ve been witnessing between their mom and stepdad .

In the May 19 episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians , Kardashian and Barker were engaging in one of their many usual make out sessions in front of all three kiddos. Penelope and Reign were in the middle of a ping pong game when Barker walked through the door, and greeted his then soon-to-be wife with a passionate kiss. “Mom, stop kissing!” Penelope could be heard begging in the background. “Just one!” Kardashian tried pleading with her before laughing.

Barker also has children from a previous relationship. He shares son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, and he’s also a father figure to Moakeler’s daughter Atiana, 23. After the ping pong match, the blended family sat down together for dinner — but it was Kardashian’s kids who just couldn’t handle the PDA that ensued at the table afterwards. “I am going to die,” Reign can be hard announcing from his seat. “Can you guys not kiss in French again? Could you guys please not French kiss again?”

Sorry, Reign. We can bet on the fact that Kardashian and Barker will indeed be “kissing in French” again and again — maybe next time they’ll work a little harder to keep it more discrete in front of her adorable disapproving kiddos.

These celebrity moms make us all feel better when they share the highs and lows of parenting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R2oEf_0fjdLyw100

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 4

Related
StyleCaster

Scott Just Revealed if Kourtney’s Kids Were at Her Wedding to Travis Amid Fears They’re ‘Losing Their Dad’

Click here to read the full article. Fun in the sun? While Kravis legal wedding, a big question remains: Did Kourtney Kardashian’s kids attend her wedding to Travis Barker? It doesn’t appear so. While Kourtney and Travis got legally married, Kourtney’s ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick, posted their kids on his Instagram on May 15, 2022. The Poosh founder and Scott share three kids together: Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7. “Just me and my boy,” Scott captioned one of his posts as his kids had fun in a pool. The post came at the same time their mom got legally married...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Shanna Moakler
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Wears Skintight Gray Dress For Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Wedding: Photos

Kylie Jenner pulled out all the stops for her fashion moment at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Italian nuptials. The makeup mogul, 24, gave onlookers a treat as she arrived in a slinky long gray dress that was decorated with a pink rose print by Dolce & Gabbana. She flattered the feminine look with chunky dangly earrings and a sleek high ponytail. “Celebrating love,” she wrote in her own caption on Instagram.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Pda#Hulu#French
E! News

See Kylie Jenner’s New Son and Her Daughter Stormi Cameo in Her Met Gala Video

Watch: Met Gala RECAP: Kim Loses 16 Lbs., Kourt's Theme & WTF Fashion. Married to the Met—and to the mom life. On May 4, Kylie Jenner—who wore a bridal-inspired look to the 2022 Met Gala—posted a behind-the-scenes YouTube video called Married to the Met. The montage gave a peek inside the crew who were by Kylie's side ahead of the May 2 event, including Kylie's daughter Stormi Webster, 4, and Kylie's son, 3 months, who was formerly named Wolf Webster. Kylie shares both children with boyfriend Travis Scott.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Scott Disick 'Turns Away' Every Time Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Make Out In Front Of Him: 'It's Embarrassing,' Says Source

Not interested! Scott Disick is trying to avoid catching sight of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker laying it on thick whenever they're all together.“Of course it’s awkward for Scott,” an insider pointed out of the Talentless founder's feelings about filming The Kardashians with the newlyweds. “He doesn’t take the time to watch the full episodes and why should he? He doesn’t need to.""That’s the last thing he wants to do — relive the awkward moments of him, Travis and Kourtney. He lived through it already,” continued the source to Us Weekly. “He showed up and gave the cameras what they...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Nick Cannon Delivers "Raw N B: The Explicit Tape" Ft. Rick Ross, Chris Brown, Brandy, 42 Dugg & More

Get ready to hear about Nick Cannon's sexscapades in his new album. The media mogul has been heavily promoting Raw N B: The Explicit Tape, even kicking off the rollout with "Alone," a single reportedly about his ex-wife, Mariah Carey. Cannon would later explain that the track wasn't created to win her back, but it did catch the attention of their children, 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

SheKnows

48K+
Followers
5K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy