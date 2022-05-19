Kourtney Kardashian's Kids Aren't Thrilled About This Element of Their Mom's Relationship With Travis Barker

Click here to read the full article.

Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker’s steamy PDA has been off the charts since they’ve started dating. While we’re not exactly mad about it (um, couple goals!), Kardashian’s children — Mason, 12, Penelope, 9 and Reign, 7 — are really not on board with all the love and affection they’ve been witnessing between their mom and stepdad .

In the May 19 episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians , Kardashian and Barker were engaging in one of their many usual make out sessions in front of all three kiddos. Penelope and Reign were in the middle of a ping pong game when Barker walked through the door, and greeted his then soon-to-be wife with a passionate kiss. “Mom, stop kissing!” Penelope could be heard begging in the background. “Just one!” Kardashian tried pleading with her before laughing.

Barker also has children from a previous relationship. He shares son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, and he’s also a father figure to Moakeler’s daughter Atiana, 23. After the ping pong match, the blended family sat down together for dinner — but it was Kardashian’s kids who just couldn’t handle the PDA that ensued at the table afterwards. “I am going to die,” Reign can be hard announcing from his seat. “Can you guys not kiss in French again? Could you guys please not French kiss again?”

Sorry, Reign. We can bet on the fact that Kardashian and Barker will indeed be “kissing in French” again and again — maybe next time they’ll work a little harder to keep it more discrete in front of her adorable disapproving kiddos.

