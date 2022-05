If you watched the first 24 minutes of Game 2 between the Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks on Friday night but turned the game off at halftime, you'd probably be pretty surprised to learn that the Warriors ended up winning by nine points. The Mavericks led the game, 72-58, at halftime, and they appeared to be in control of the contest. However, the game did a complete 180 in the second half. Golden State outscored Dallas by 12 in the third quarter, and then they outpaced the Mavs by 11 in the final frame to secure the victory.

DALLAS, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO