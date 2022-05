Rep. Shane Sandridge, R-Colorado Springs, listens as Rep. Judy Amabile, D-Boulder, speaks on the House floor April 19, 2022. (Faith Miller/Colorado Newsline) Ever since state Rep. Judy Amabile first experienced how difficult it was to find care for someone with serious mental health needs, she’s been a fierce advocate for expanding access to treatment.

COLORADO STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO