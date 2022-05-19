Panthers’ Carter Verhaeghe listed as ‘a game-time decision’ for Game 2

Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe (23) will be a game-time decision for Game 2 of the second-round series against the Lightning tonight in Sunrise. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

SUNRISE — Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe will be a game-time decision for Game 2 of the second-round series against the Lightning tonight at FLA Live Arena, Florida interim coach Andrew Brunette said after the morning skate.

“It’s just bumps and bruises of a playoff series,” Brunette said.

Verhaeghe, who had a team-high 12 points in the Panthers’ opening-round series against Washington, also was a game-time decision for Game 6 against the Capitals, dealing with an unspecified injury.

The former Lightning forward wound up playing that night and scored the winning goal in overtime to help the team advance to the second round for the first time since 1996.

Verhaeghe went out on the ice for Thursday’s skate but left early. Forward Maxim Mamin, who played in Games 5 and 6 against the Capitals, skated in Verhaeghe’s spot on the top line alongside Aleksander Barkov and Claude Giroux.

Verhaeghe had three shots on goal while playing 16:54 in Tuesday’s series-opener against the Lightning,

Round 2 schedule

Game 1 — Lightning at Panthers, 4-1 win (Lightning lead series 1-0)

Game 2 — Lightning at Panthers, 7 tonight *Watch party at Amalie Arena’s Thunder Alley

Game 3 — Panthers at Lightning, 1:30 p.m. Sunday

Game 4 — Panthers at Lightning, 7 p.m. Monday

Game 5 — Lightning at Panthers, Wednesday, May 25 (if necessary)

Game 6 — Panthers at Lightning, Friday, May 27 (if necessary)

Game 7 — Lightning at Panthers, Sunday, May 29 (if necessary)

