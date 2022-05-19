ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panthers’ Carter Verhaeghe listed as ‘a game-time decision’ for Game 2

By Mari Faiello
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe (23) will be a game-time decision for Game 2 of the second-round series against the Lightning tonight in Sunrise. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

SUNRISE — Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe will be a game-time decision for Game 2 of the second-round series against the Lightning tonight at FLA Live Arena, Florida interim coach Andrew Brunette said after the morning skate.

“It’s just bumps and bruises of a playoff series,” Brunette said.

Verhaeghe, who had a team-high 12 points in the Panthers’ opening-round series against Washington, also was a game-time decision for Game 6 against the Capitals, dealing with an unspecified injury.

The former Lightning forward wound up playing that night and scored the winning goal in overtime to help the team advance to the second round for the first time since 1996.

Verhaeghe went out on the ice for Thursday’s skate but left early. Forward Maxim Mamin, who played in Games 5 and 6 against the Capitals, skated in Verhaeghe’s spot on the top line alongside Aleksander Barkov and Claude Giroux.

Verhaeghe had three shots on goal while playing 16:54 in Tuesday’s series-opener against the Lightning,

This story will be updated

Round 2 schedule

Game 1 — Lightning at Panthers, 4-1 win (Lightning lead series 1-0)

Game 2 — Lightning at Panthers, 7 tonight *Watch party at Amalie Arena’s Thunder Alley

Game 3 — Panthers at Lightning, 1:30 p.m. Sunday

Game 4 — Panthers at Lightning, 7 p.m. Monday

Game 5 — Lightning at Panthers, Wednesday, May 25 (if necessary)

Game 6 — Panthers at Lightning, Friday, May 27 (if necessary)

Game 7 — Lightning at Panthers, Sunday, May 29 (if necessary)

Bally Sports Sun is hosting an hour-long live postgame show throughout the series. The show will feature highlights and interviews with the players and head coach Jon Cooper, in addition to insight from Lightning play-by-play broadcaster Dave Randorf, analyst Brian Engblom and host Paul Kennedy. Watch online at BallySports.com, on TV or in the Bally Sports app.

Contact Mari Faiello at mfaiello@tampabay.com. Follow @faiello_mari.

• • •

Sign up for Lightning Strikes, a weekly newsletter from Bolts beat writer Eduardo A. Encina that brings you closer to the ice.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

Tampa Bay Times

Lightning-Panthers Game 3 report card: The business of winning

It was business as usual for Ryan McDonagh and Victor Hedman Sunday at Amalie Arena. Championship-level-hockey business, that is. As they have done repeatedly over the past three postseasons, the Lightning’s two best defensemen set an example both on and off the ice in Game 3, leading Tampa Bay to within one win of returning to the Eastern Conference Final.
Tampa Bay Times

Florida COVID cases jump 53%. Tampa Bay transmission levels rise.

Florida’s average daily COVID-19 cases have jumped 53% in the past week, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. It’s the largest week-to-week increase in the state since the peak of the omicron wave in January. Hospitalizations increased by over 20% over the same seven-day period, from May 14-20. Infections and hospitalizations are still low relative to levels seen during previous waves, and the majority of Florida hospitals are not reporting staffing problems, according to federal data. But the seven-day average of 8,601 cases is the highest since Feb. 14.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Defense rests in Pasco case over killing, dismemberment of ‘ThunderCats’ writer

The sun had just begun to set over the Land O’ Lakes Correctional Facility in Pasco County when inmate James Davis decided to call his sister. For the past four days, the 56-year-old inmate’s usual jumpsuit had been traded for a boxy, mismatched khaki suit deemed more appropriate for a first-degree murder trial 12 years in the making. Day after day, Davis donned that same suit and sat silently in Judge Gregory Groger’s nearly empty Dade City courtroom, studying the faces of the jurors tasked with deciding whether he’ll live or die for his alleged crime — killing and dismembering the man behind many of the popular 1980s-era “ThunderCats” comic books: cartoon author Stephen Perry.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Electric scooter rider is killed in St. Petersburg crash

The driver of an electric scooter died after being hit by a car on St. Petersburg’s 34th St. N. The car’s driver then left the accident scene, according to police. Just before 3 a.m. on Sunday, the scooter was heading west in the median lane near 3500 34th Street N, the St. Petersburg Police said. A person driving a car north in the median lane hit the scooter.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Second round: Lightning-Panthers Game 3 live updates

If you are viewing this story via our mobile app and are unable to see videos and tweets, click here. The Lightning aim to move to within one win of advancing to the Eastern Conference final for a third straight season when they play the Panthers in Game 3 of their second-round series this afternoon at Amalie Arena.
Tampa Bay Times

Anthony Cirelli is a prime example of Lightning’s tight-knit culture

TAMPA — Ask around the Lightning locker room about Anthony Cirelli and one word comes up more than others:. But when you listen to his teammates and coaches talk about the 24-year-old forward, you understand their deeper appreciation for him — the passion he plays with on the ice and his unassuming nature off it, how no job is beneath him, how conversations with him can make you smile, laugh and think deeply all in the same breath, and how he will deliver punches to defend teammates or deliver birthday presents to their kids.
Tampa Bay Times

Fox 13′s Kelly Ring says goodbye to Tampa Bay after 37 years

TAMPA — The 6 p.m. broadcast is two hours away, but Kelly Ring is nearly ready. She’s slipped into the navy dress she’ll wear on-air, and not one hair is out of place. Ring stops at her usually neat desk, which is becoming more cluttered in her final weeks. There are framed pictures of her husband and three kids. A bobblehead of Sheriff Grady Judd, who declared her an honorary Polk County deputy earlier this year, wiggles on the edge. And stacking up more every day: mail from viewers.
Tampa Bay Times

Driver accused in St. Pete hit-and-run crash faces vehicular homicide charge

ST. PETERSBURG — A man arrested in connection to a fatal hit-and-run last week now faces an additional charge of vehicular homicide, police said. Randy Peterson Jr., 27, hit and killed a pedestrian while driving a Ford Mustang on 34th Street N on May 16, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department. The pedestrian, 52-year-old Alija Boskovic, was crossing the street at the intersection with 32nd Avenue N. Boskovic died at the scene.
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

