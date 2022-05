UPDATE (10:30 p.m.) – Corey Deshawn Jackson, the man deputies identified as a person of interest in a Macon woman’s shooting death early Saturday, is now in custody. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says he was located just after noon Saturday and taken in for questioning. He’s now charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He also had a probation violation hold.

MACON, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO