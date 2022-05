The Homicide Squad reports the details of a Fatal Vehicular Accident that occurred at 11:11pm on Saturday May 21, 2022 in New Hyde Park. According to Detectives, a 2010 Lincoln Town Car with a driver and five occupants was struck in the eastbound lane in front of 214 Jericho Turnpike by a 2012 Mercedes-Benz sedan occupied by only the driver. Three rear female passengers of the Lincoln were pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver and remaining passengers of the Lincoln were transported to local area hospitals for treatment of their injuries and are currently listed in stable condition.

NEW HYDE PARK, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO