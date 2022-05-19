ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Saint Louis, MO

Epic TikTok video speeds through Lake St. Louis home construction

By Monica Ryan
 4 days ago

ST. LOUIS – A video of a home in Lake St. Louis continues to go viral across the area even after it was posted in April of 2021.

The video posted to TikTok on April 14, 2021 by KBuild takes viewers through the building process of the five-bedroom home in just 37 seconds. It has been viewed over 3.1 million times. The home is complete with four full bathrooms and two half baths.

KBuild was started in 1999 by Josh Koehnemann. He and his wife Rauchel now own the business together. They met ten years ago when their paths crossed through work. She sold home interiors.

KBuild primarily works on renovations. They can fully renovate a home or just one room. Rauchel creates the designs for every project.

“KBuild is who we are because of the team. Because where one person leaves off, the next person will pick up,” Rauchel said.

The home renovation company does as much of the work with their own people as they can in order to control the quality. Rauchel said their estimates are also more accurate than their competitors because they have their own retail store.

They take on about 30 to 40 projects at a time.

