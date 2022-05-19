Entiat tops podium in track & field

For a brief, glorious moment in the summer of 1963, Seattle native Brian Sternberg (1943-2013) was the world's greatest pole vaulter. A 19-year-old sophomore at the University of Washington, he set three outdoor world records in a span of seven weeks, culminating with a leap of 16 feet, 8 inches at Compton, California, on June 7. But on July 2 in Seattle, while working out on a trampoline in preparation for a meet in Russia, Sternberg lost his bearings in midair and crashed into the trampoline head-first, dislocating cervical vertebrae. Rendered a quadriplegic, he spent the final 49 years of his life confined to a wheelchair, distinguishing himself as a beacon of quiet determination, faith, perseverance, and courage.

