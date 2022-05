SUBLETTE COUNTY – Local ranchers scored a victory last week to protect the Green River Drift. On Tuesday, May 17, District Court Judge Nancy D. Freudenthal agreed approval of continued grazing in the Upper Green River area did not violate the Endangered Species Act, ruled the Fish & Wildlife Service properly took into account possible grizzly bear preservation and that the cattle drives, along with associated grazing, may continue.

SUBLETTE COUNTY, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO