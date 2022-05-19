ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Energy Assistance: 1000s could get $3,850 in help

By Staff Report
 4 days ago
Alaskan residents may soon see some help when it comes to energy assistance in the form of a rebate check worth $3,850. The Alaska Legislature is voting on the bill and if approved, residents may see payments...

Energy Assistance: July payment eligibility for $3,200

Residents in Alaska can soon expect an energy assistance payment worth $3,200 just in time for rising costs of groceries and fuel. 15 of 20 Alaska state Senators approved a budget on Thursday evening that would give residents this payment. The House of Representatives still needs to approve the bill,...
ALASKA STATE
Gas Stimulus: Who could see the $400 payments?

Gas and groceries have only continued to rise with inflation, leading some states to offer gas stimulus payments. California Governor Gavin Newsom recently proposed a bill that would give residents $400 payments to offset rising gas prices. Many areas are attempting to offset inflated prices this way, including Chicago, Illinois.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Unemployment: Maximum benefits for NYS in 2022

Many Americans collect unemployment benefits, but what they get depends on what they made while working. People who lose their job and it wasn’t their fault often collect unemployment benefits. The most they can expect is $504 per week. What you get is decided on by looking at your...
ECONOMY
All-Electric Building Act: New buildings would require electric appliances for space, water heating, and cooking by 2023

New York elected officials are calling on the General Assembly to pass legislation to transition new buildings off fossil fuels, saying it would make the state cleaner and healthier. The All-Electric Building Act would require new buildings to have all-electric appliances for space and water heating and cooking by 2023....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Upcoming deadline for up to $2,000 in energy relief

Thousands of Minnesota residents can apply for up to $2,000 in energy assistance. The assistance will come from a local non-profit group. This program is available to residents of Itasca and Koochiching County in Minnesota. Residents apply and then are granted financial aid to help cover the cost of home energy bills. Read more about it here.
MINNESOTA STATE
Fajans-Turner ends run for Congress in 22nd District

Vanessa Fajans-Turner, who previously ran in New York’s 22nd Congressional District, announced on Sunday that she will not continue her campaign for Congress. The announcement from Fajans-Turner comes after finalized district maps were approved by a state judge on Saturday, May 21. Originally, the Legislature-drawn version of the congressional...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Retired Americans could be seeing an income boost

Retirees are feeling the high inflation more than some other groups. This is because the majority of retirees are living on a fixed income. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has been working on a plan to help ease the financial burden that many retirees are facing. Whitmer proposed repealing the retirement tax to help seniors keep more of their money. Read more about it here.
MICHIGAN STATE
Consumer Alert: Attorney General James warns New Yorkers of summer rental scams

New York Attorney General Letitia James today warned New Yorkers of scams on vacation rentals and offered tips on how to avoid them as summer approaches. As millions of New Yorkers plan their getaway trips and look to rent homes, they should be mindful of scammers that misrepresent rentals or list fake homes online that do not actually exist, tricking consumers into paying and leaving them with nowhere to stay. To protect people from this fraud, Attorney General James encourages New Yorkers to verify their host and booking before making a payment. Attorney General James urges New Yorkers to report any summer scams to her office.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Attorney General James provides $13.6 million to consumers who were denied mental health coverage

New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced the completion of $13.6 million in payments to consumers who were denied health care coverage under her landmark agreement with UnitedHealthcare, the nation’s largest health insurer. The payments are a result of an agreement that Attorney General James reached in August 2021 that resolves her federal lawsuit against United for illegally denying coverage of outpatient psychotherapy for thousands of members. This month, the settlement administrator concluded payments totaling $13.6 million for patients across the country, with almost $8 million to more than 20,000 New Yorkers with behavioral health conditions who received denials or reductions in reimbursement. In connection with the 2021 agreement, United also paid $725,000 directly to consumers who had been impacted by United’s illegal practices.
HEALTH
