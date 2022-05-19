Energy Assistance: 1000s could get $3,850 in help

New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced the completion of $13.6 million in payments to consumers who were denied health care coverage under her landmark agreement with UnitedHealthcare, the nation’s largest health insurer. The payments are a result of an agreement that Attorney General James reached in August 2021 that resolves her federal lawsuit against United for illegally denying coverage of outpatient psychotherapy for thousands of members. This month, the settlement administrator concluded payments totaling $13.6 million for patients across the country, with almost $8 million to more than 20,000 New Yorkers with behavioral health conditions who received denials or reductions in reimbursement. In connection with the 2021 agreement, United also paid $725,000 directly to consumers who had been impacted by United’s illegal practices.
