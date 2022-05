At least one person was killed and 31 others were wounded — including a 13-year-old and two 16-year-olds — in shootings over the weekend in Chicago. A man was found fatally shot Sunday morning in a Gresham apartment complex on the South Side. The man, 24, was found by a tenant with two gunshot wounds to the head in the entry way of the complex in the 7800 block of South Laflin Street about 1:30 a.m., Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO